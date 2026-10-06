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Remember the vibe shift?

It was that cultural force that was supposedly sweeping wokeness and Cancel Culture away. The Supreme Court shot down racial preferences. Voters returned Donald Trump to the White House partly on the basis of his stand against social justice extremism.

Once in office, Trump issued a flurry of executive orders aimed at extinguishing DEI and exposing the vile academic monoculture that had, for so long, been propped up with taxpayer dollars. And the vibe shift didn’t stop there.

Public shamings largely faded from view, Hollywood heaped awards on a TV show that mocked Cancel Culture, and nearly all Americans agreed gender should be determined by what doctors noted at birth. Even AOC quietly removed her pronouns from her bio.

Woke is dead, so many cheered. Yet I stood with the party poopers. That’s because wokeness isn’t a collection of policies that can be extinguished with executive orders. It’s a worldview held together by conviction, fear, and institutional inertia that will outlive a fleeting political moment. Consider academia, the fountainhead of the mental pollution. Today the professors who enabled wokeism are being replaced — by younger, even more strident professors.

Moreover, wokeness didn’t just pop into existence some time in the 2010s. It was just the latest iteration of a very old and very bad idea. No doubt you remember an earlier version called Political Correctness. There was a time when PC’s excesses grew so absurd that many thought it’d be mocked into extinction.

But Political Correctness didn’t go extinct. It merely went underground and reemerged as an even worse cultural force — wokeism. Now we’ve “vibe shifted” past wokesim. But again, wokeness hasn’t gone extinct. It’s merely morphed into something worse — Savage Culture.

We can note that the transition took place on October 7, 2023.

Sliding Toward Savagery

Sigmund Freud once mused that civilization began when people stopped throwing spears and started throwing words. Today we might be experiencing the reverse, a slide from civilization toward savagery.

Recall that the day after Hamas slaughtered 1,200 Israelis, the Democratic Socialists of America hosted an anti-Israel protest in Times Square. The event, and its Hamas-friendly messaging, were enough to disgust Maurice Isserman, one of the founders of the DSA, and longtime celebrity member Sarah Silverman. Even so, it did little to diminish wider enthusiasm for the party.

In fact, New Yorkers would go on to elect DSA member Zohran Mamdani as their mayor. It might be tempting to chalk up Mamdani’s triumph to the peculiarities of New York City politics and a three-way race that split the “not-insane” vote. But if we do that, we’d have to overlook countless other signs of gathering savagery.

Consider the broader renaissance of socialism in America. A sane populace has at least two reasons to reject the DSA: Its flirtation with terrorism and its embrace of old-school economic thuggery. New Yorkers still elected Mamdani even though he declared that his end goal is “seizing the means of production.” Cea Weaver, Mamdani’s director of the Office to Protect Tenants, calls home ownership a “weapon of white supremacy” and urges voters to elect, not more Democrats or Social Democrats, but more Communists — you know, those who have long achieved their aims through violence.

In The Communist Manifesto, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels summarized their goal with one line: abolition of private property. You just can’t achieve that goal without massive amounts of violence. Even “wealthy” Russian kulaks, who owned one cow too many, learned that lesson the hard way. And today “respected” Eight Percenter institutions praise movies that reframe theft as noble activism and mainstream internet personality Hasan Piker, a man who cheers 9/11 and dresses up like the communist dictator Mao Zedong, one of the few historical figures more murderous than Hitler.

But the embrace of figures such as Piker didn’t come out of nowhere.

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Taught to Be Smugnorant

Consider a Harvard-Harris poll that was conducted in the wake of Oct 7: 48% of Americans aged 18 to 24 sided with Hamas. As Robert Graboyes noted, they weren’t siding with the Palestinians. They were siding with Hamas. They were siding with those who murdered 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians.

One especially bizarre feature of the “vibe shift” optimists is that Oct 7 preceded their celebration of woke’s demise. Perhaps they didn’t think that this particular Middle East conflict would consume pop culture as it has. But ask yourself this: If today someone were to walk across Columbia University’s campus carrying a Hamas flag or an Israeli flag, which would be more likely to provoke verbal and physical hostility?

And although Oct 7 serves as a useful marker of the transition from wokeism to Savage Culture, that transition has been in the works for decades. Educators, journalists, and filmmakers have shown generations of Americans highly redacted versions of reality that depict America and the West as uniquely, inherently, and systemically racist, sexist, bigoted, and exploitative.

Social elites have taught Americans to protest certain injustices and ignore others based on how well they square with a deeply flawed “victim-oppressor” worldview. They have deprived their audiences of wisdom and pumped them full of unearned confidence.

Ignorance is as old as humanity, but social elites have stuck us with something far worse — smugnorance. It permeates the Israel-Palestine “debate,” so that activists often don’t know even basic facts about the issue that consumes them online and IRL.

Again and again, smugnorance allows savage culture to flourish. Luigi Mangione was smart enough to get into an Ivy League university, yet by his own admission he didn’t know much about the American health care system. Did that diminish his confidence in the righteousness of his cause? Of course not. His smugnorance allowed him to assassinate UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson just as Tyler Robinson’s smugnorance allowed him to fire a bullet through Charlie Kirk’s neck. And these days, we’ve grown almost complacent at attempts to assassinate the president.

As troubling as lone assassins may be, they still represent a tiny fraction of society. What has proved more disturbing has been the reaction from normal-seeming people — nurses, teachers and the like — who have come to tolerate, excuse, and even celebrate political violence. These are often the same confused souls who insist that words are violence.

If you want to ruin your day, peruse some of the surveys that reveal how sanguine many of your fellow Americans are with responding to words with violence.

Every society has its share of bloodthirsty kooks, but the scale of violence remains small as long as their ranks remain small. But when “regular” people warm to the idea of savagery, well, that’s when social incentives can fuel the kind of bloodshed Americans assume only happens in faraway lands.

So yes, we no longer have to fear peak woke, but that’s only because it’s morphed into something more savage.