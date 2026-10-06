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Clever Pseudonym
Oct 6Edited

The notion of a Woke 1 or 2 or of Woke dying is either wishful thinking or some kind of confusion as to what "woke" is.

But "woke" aka Critical Social Justice is the sacred belied system of our otherwise secular and deracinated university-educated young people, installed over decades by the Left professoriate, and means more or less: "a pseudo-religious belief system which is organised around the sacralization of racial, sexual & gender minorities and which prioritises subjectivity & lived experience over objectivity and empirical evidence." (Eric Kaufmann)

And people do not abandon sacred beliefs because of one lost election or a media "vibe shift" and the Left professoriate who've successfully captured our means of cultural and educational production after their Long March are not going to surrender all their hard-fought gains, especially as they have a fanatical certitude both in their sacred beliefs and in their divine right to preach them anywhere and everywhere (and with state subsidies).

And nowhere is this more evident in the reaction to 10/7 and what it revealed: the West awoke to a massacre of innocent kids at a music festival, where Hamas killed everyone they could get their hands on in the most brutal and degrading ways, murdered people from border kibbutzim who gave them jobs and took them to doctors, called their parents weeping with joy at how many Jews they killed and how much blood they spilled—all this after being granted their own territory and billions in donations.

And the moral test and choice this presented was directly aimed at progessivism and Social Justice ideology: either admit that oppressor/oppressed ideology doesn't and cannot explain everything, that not everything is black and white (literally and figuratively), squarely face what Islamism is and how it contradicts liberal dogma about universal equality and the fungibility of all humans (who supposedly can be made into tolerant liberals with enough bribery and therapy), not to mention the hardest task of all: to have sympathy for Israel and for Jews and to let the world know that Israel has accepted dozens of peace plans while the Palestinians have accepted zero, that even when the Palestinians had their own territory they chose jihad not statehood, and that maybe Critical Antizionism is misguided and hateful.

But as this would have required courage and clarity and standing up to the rage zombies of the Left and the campus Hamasniks, and may have presented risks to careers and social status, all our institutions—academia, culture, media, the Dem Party etc—took the easy way out and surrendered to the mob. They all took one look at the kids on campus who celebrated the massacre like they'd just won the Super Bowl and decided that it was easier to join them than oppose them.

Outbreaks of mass mania and destruction, as well as outbreaks of mass Jew hate, are always aided and abetted by outbreaks of mass cowardice. Our leaders have surrendered to the mob and the mob wants blood and will get it.

Never again! is about to expire and the 2030s are shaping up to rhyme with the 1930s.

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Lost and Found
Oct 7

The critic Lionel Trilling coined the term “adversary culture” to describe an anti-civilizational tendency within western society that had been on the rise since the 19th century, especially among artists and intellectuals. Think of the radical students in Les Miserables or Dostoevsky’s revolutionaries. This accounts for the widespread assumption that members of these groups are always on the left, that to be a creative thinker is synonymous with left-wing politics. The adversary culture, however, is grounded not in creativity so much in hatred and resentment of bourgeois norms as oppressive. The adversary culture is always popular among the young, who are driven impulsively to rebel against their elders and in many ways lack access to power, status, and influence simply because they haven’t earned it. Because of their proximity to the young, teachers and professors have strong incentives to identify with and imitate them. To conclude, wokeness and its more savage successor are simply the latest manifestations of an adversary culture that rears its head as a major social force every few decades.

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