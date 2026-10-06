Remember the vibe shift?
It was that cultural force that was supposedly sweeping wokeness and Cancel Culture away. The Supreme Court shot down racial preferences. Voters returned Donald Trump to the White House partly on the basis of his stand against social justice extremism.
Once in office, Trump issued a flurry of executive orders aimed at extinguishing DEI and exposing the vile academic monoculture that had, for so long, been propped up with taxpayer dollars. And the vibe shift didn’t stop there.
Public shamings largely faded from view, Hollywood heaped awards on a TV show that mocked Cancel Culture, and nearly all Americans agreed gender should be determined by what doctors noted at birth. Even AOC quietly removed her pronouns from her bio.
Woke is dead, so many cheered. Yet I stood with the party poopers. That’s because wokeness isn’t a collection of policies that can be extinguished with executive orders. It’s a worldview held together by conviction, fear, and institutional inertia that will outlive a fleeting political moment. Consider academia, the fountainhead of the mental pollution. Today the professors who enabled wokeism are being replaced — by younger, even more strident professors.
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Moreover, wokeness didn’t just pop into existence some time in the 2010s. It was just the latest iteration of a very old and very bad idea. No doubt you remember an earlier version called Political Correctness. There was a time when PC’s excesses grew so absurd that many thought it’d be mocked into extinction.
But Political Correctness didn’t go extinct. It merely went underground and reemerged as an even worse cultural force — wokeism. Now we’ve “vibe shifted” past wokesim. But again, wokeness hasn’t gone extinct. It’s merely morphed into something worse — Savage Culture.
We can note that the transition took place on October 7, 2023.
Sliding Toward Savagery
Sigmund Freud once mused that civilization began when people stopped throwing spears and started throwing words. Today we might be experiencing the reverse, a slide from civilization toward savagery.
Recall that the day after Hamas slaughtered 1,200 Israelis, the Democratic Socialists of America hosted an anti-Israel protest in Times Square. The event, and its Hamas-friendly messaging, were enough to disgust Maurice Isserman, one of the founders of the DSA, and longtime celebrity member Sarah Silverman. Even so, it did little to diminish wider enthusiasm for the party.
In fact, New Yorkers would go on to elect DSA member Zohran Mamdani as their mayor. It might be tempting to chalk up Mamdani’s triumph to the peculiarities of New York City politics and a three-way race that split the “not-insane” vote. But if we do that, we’d have to overlook countless other signs of gathering savagery.
Consider the broader renaissance of socialism in America. A sane populace has at least two reasons to reject the DSA: Its flirtation with terrorism and its embrace of old-school economic thuggery. New Yorkers still elected Mamdani even though he declared that his end goal is “seizing the means of production.” Cea Weaver, Mamdani’s director of the Office to Protect Tenants, calls home ownership a “weapon of white supremacy” and urges voters to elect, not more Democrats or Social Democrats, but more Communists — you know, those who have long achieved their aims through violence.
In The Communist Manifesto, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels summarized their goal with one line: abolition of private property. You just can’t achieve that goal without massive amounts of violence. Even “wealthy” Russian kulaks, who owned one cow too many, learned that lesson the hard way. And today “respected” Eight Percenter institutions praise movies that reframe theft as noble activism and mainstream internet personality Hasan Piker, a man who cheers 9/11 and dresses up like the communist dictator Mao Zedong, one of the few historical figures more murderous than Hitler.
But the embrace of figures such as Piker didn’t come out of nowhere.
Taught to Be Smugnorant
Consider a Harvard-Harris poll that was conducted in the wake of Oct 7: 48% of Americans aged 18 to 24 sided with Hamas. As Robert Graboyes noted, they weren’t siding with the Palestinians. They were siding with Hamas. They were siding with those who murdered 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians.
One especially bizarre feature of the “vibe shift” optimists is that Oct 7 preceded their celebration of woke’s demise. Perhaps they didn’t think that this particular Middle East conflict would consume pop culture as it has. But ask yourself this: If today someone were to walk across Columbia University’s campus carrying a Hamas flag or an Israeli flag, which would be more likely to provoke verbal and physical hostility?
And although Oct 7 serves as a useful marker of the transition from wokeism to Savage Culture, that transition has been in the works for decades. Educators, journalists, and filmmakers have shown generations of Americans highly redacted versions of reality that depict America and the West as uniquely, inherently, and systemically racist, sexist, bigoted, and exploitative.
Social elites have taught Americans to protest certain injustices and ignore others based on how well they square with a deeply flawed “victim-oppressor” worldview. They have deprived their audiences of wisdom and pumped them full of unearned confidence.
Ignorance is as old as humanity, but social elites have stuck us with something far worse — smugnorance. It permeates the Israel-Palestine “debate,” so that activists often don’t know even basic facts about the issue that consumes them online and IRL.
Again and again, smugnorance allows savage culture to flourish. Luigi Mangione was smart enough to get into an Ivy League university, yet by his own admission he didn’t know much about the American health care system. Did that diminish his confidence in the righteousness of his cause? Of course not. His smugnorance allowed him to assassinate UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson just as Tyler Robinson’s smugnorance allowed him to fire a bullet through Charlie Kirk’s neck. And these days, we’ve grown almost complacent at attempts to assassinate the president.
As troubling as lone assassins may be, they still represent a tiny fraction of society. What has proved more disturbing has been the reaction from normal-seeming people — nurses, teachers and the like — who have come to tolerate, excuse, and even celebrate political violence. These are often the same confused souls who insist that words are violence.
If you want to ruin your day, peruse some of the surveys that reveal how sanguine many of your fellow Americans are with responding to words with violence.
Every society has its share of bloodthirsty kooks, but the scale of violence remains small as long as their ranks remain small. But when “regular” people warm to the idea of savagery, well, that’s when social incentives can fuel the kind of bloodshed Americans assume only happens in faraway lands.
So yes, we no longer have to fear peak woke, but that’s only because it’s morphed into something more savage.
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The notion of a Woke 1 or 2 or of Woke dying is either wishful thinking or some kind of confusion as to what "woke" is.
But "woke" aka Critical Social Justice is the sacred belied system of our otherwise secular and deracinated university-educated young people, installed over decades by the Left professoriate, and means more or less: "a pseudo-religious belief system which is organised around the sacralization of racial, sexual & gender minorities and which prioritises subjectivity & lived experience over objectivity and empirical evidence." (Eric Kaufmann)
And people do not abandon sacred beliefs because of one lost election or a media "vibe shift" and the Left professoriate who've successfully captured our means of cultural and educational production after their Long March are not going to surrender all their hard-fought gains, especially as they have a fanatical certitude both in their sacred beliefs and in their divine right to preach them anywhere and everywhere (and with state subsidies).
And nowhere is this more evident in the reaction to 10/7 and what it revealed: the West awoke to a massacre of innocent kids at a music festival, where Hamas killed everyone they could get their hands on in the most brutal and degrading ways, murdered people from border kibbutzim who gave them jobs and took them to doctors, called their parents weeping with joy at how many Jews they killed and how much blood they spilled—all this after being granted their own territory and billions in donations.
And the moral test and choice this presented was directly aimed at progessivism and Social Justice ideology: either admit that oppressor/oppressed ideology doesn't and cannot explain everything, that not everything is black and white (literally and figuratively), squarely face what Islamism is and how it contradicts liberal dogma about universal equality and the fungibility of all humans (who supposedly can be made into tolerant liberals with enough bribery and therapy), not to mention the hardest task of all: to have sympathy for Israel and for Jews and to let the world know that Israel has accepted dozens of peace plans while the Palestinians have accepted zero, that even when the Palestinians had their own territory they chose jihad not statehood, and that maybe Critical Antizionism is misguided and hateful.
But as this would have required courage and clarity and standing up to the rage zombies of the Left and the campus Hamasniks, and may have presented risks to careers and social status, all our institutions—academia, culture, media, the Dem Party etc—took the easy way out and surrendered to the mob. They all took one look at the kids on campus who celebrated the massacre like they'd just won the Super Bowl and decided that it was easier to join them than oppose them.
Outbreaks of mass mania and destruction, as well as outbreaks of mass Jew hate, are always aided and abetted by outbreaks of mass cowardice. Our leaders have surrendered to the mob and the mob wants blood and will get it.
Never again! is about to expire and the 2030s are shaping up to rhyme with the 1930s.
The critic Lionel Trilling coined the term “adversary culture” to describe an anti-civilizational tendency within western society that had been on the rise since the 19th century, especially among artists and intellectuals. Think of the radical students in Les Miserables or Dostoevsky’s revolutionaries. This accounts for the widespread assumption that members of these groups are always on the left, that to be a creative thinker is synonymous with left-wing politics. The adversary culture, however, is grounded not in creativity so much in hatred and resentment of bourgeois norms as oppressive. The adversary culture is always popular among the young, who are driven impulsively to rebel against their elders and in many ways lack access to power, status, and influence simply because they haven’t earned it. Because of their proximity to the young, teachers and professors have strong incentives to identify with and imitate them. To conclude, wokeness and its more savage successor are simply the latest manifestations of an adversary culture that rears its head as a major social force every few decades.