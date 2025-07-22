Dear Readers,

For decades, it seemed like Americans were on the same page with regard to what’s important and entertaining.

While reading old standbys like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, they might literally be on the same page. They’d watch the news on ABC, CBS, or NBC. For entertainment, they might end their day with Johnny Carson or Jay Leno. They might spend a Saturday evening at a theater watching a movie like ET, Titanic, or some other studio offering that nearly all their friends had seen or at least heard about.

Then came the internet.

America’s shared experience shattered into a billion websites, podcasts, streaming shows, apps, and movies. Now even those most immersed in popular culture might be terrible at Trivial Pursuit.

Recently, America’s biggest YouTube star revealed that he was ignorant of one of America’s most iconic musicians. That’s right, MrBeast didn’t know who Prince was. Yes, Prince has passed away and is no longer at the peak of his cultural influence. That’s true. But you can bet a famous entertainer like Henry Winkler knew all about Elvis even if you asked him in the 80s.

Goodbye monoculture, right?

I’m always griping about the monoculture and recently, Ben Shutov-Gonne asked me to clarify my use of that term:

I don't understand your use of "monoculture," which is most often used to refer to the past, when everyone was experiencing the same cultural moments at the same time. Now, everyone has narrowly defined interests and identities and Mr. Beast has to be told who Prince was. The monoculture was shattered by the internet.

I agree. And the fact that I — a filmmaker and former network news producer — didn’t know about MrBeast’s pop culture lacuna makes Shutov-Gonne’s point even stronger.

But what does it say about me?

Why do I keep griping about something that’s been shattered by the internet? Well, the monoculture is indeed dead, but the monoculture might also be stronger than ever.

Let’s explore the paradox.

Dead or Alive?

If you use Shutov-Gonne’s definition, then the monoculture is indeed dead. But when I groan about the monoculture, I’m using the term in a different context. I use it to refer to the intellectual conformity that pervades entertainment, media, academia, and other culture-producing institutions.

In my exchange with Shutov-Gonne, I made a little prediction: Mr. Beast might not know who Prince is, but I bet he knows the "correct" and "incorrect" opinions regarding any number of consequential subjects.

If I’m right about that, it’d provide a microcosm that shows how the monoculture could really be dead and alive.

When I first made my prediction, I knew very little about MrBeast.

I didn’t even know that his moniker is all one word — no period, no space. I’ve since looked into his history a little, so let’s see if I was right. Does this wealthy YouTuber who helped kill one monoculture also help prove that another monoculture still enjoys tremendous influence?

MrBeast Meets the Monoculture

MrBeast’s real name is Jimmy Donaldson and he racks up subscribers and views through elaborate on-camera giveaways and good deeds such as removing 30 million pounds of trash from oceans, raising $20 million to plant trees around the world, and giving $20,000 checks to randomly selected people in need.

Donaldson even makes the blind see. In 2023, he paid for sight-restoring surgeries for 1,000 patients:

The 8-minute long video shows several patients undergoing cataract surgeries, having the bandages removed from their eyes and seeing clearly again in a series of emotional clips. One patient named Charlie, whose vision had deteriorated to the point where it made it hard to work as a cashier, peeled off the bandages and read an eye chart with a message: “You just won $10,000.”

Other post-surgery bonuses included a $50,000 college scholarship and a new Tesla.

Yes, countless fans praise Donaldson for his generosity, but you’ll be unsurprised to learn that he’s also faced criticism from many observers. Some call his actions “performative altruism.” Others accuse him of ignoring the “systemic issues” they say leave people poor and without proper health care.

I think we can safely say these critics usually aren’t referring to the public choice critique in which self-interested politicians and rent seekers create a massive bureaucratic state that hurts the poor by, for instance, saddling them with unreasonable occupational licensing restrictions on professions ranging from florist to African hair braider. No, when today’s social media users decry “systemic” problems, they’re almost always referring to systemic racism, sexism, and the like.

Of course, bigotry can hold people back, and Americans receive frequent reminders of that. We’re all afraid to understate bigotry, but what about the other part of the story? Overstating bigotry can hold people back too.

But Donaldson’s critics don’t seem to want to venture into new territory.

They seem focused on the usual boogeymen and the usual script in which powerful oppressors exploit their victims for profit. One social media user calls it “philanthrocapitalism” and charges Donaldson with “exploiting poor people's problems for views and money and giving them basic human needs in return, never addressing why they don't have these in the first place.”

An exasperated Donaldson responded to such criticisms this way:

Politics Will Always Be Interested in You

From the little I’ve learned about his stunts, it seems like Donaldson goes out of his way to remain inoffensive.

Who could complain about helping blind people see!

What could be safer than giving away cars!

Celebrities from Bob Barker to Oprah have been doing that for decades. But today, even the time-tested car giveaway might be interpreted as a political act, especially if it’s a Tesla.

That post-surgery bonus wasn’t a one-time event. Donaldson has given away dozens of Teslas, but none since the Muskmobiles became targets of vandalism this January.

Even if Donaldson has never heard of Johnny Carson or Jay Leno, he still aspired to do what such entertainers from previous generations attempted to do — remain apolitical. But he soon learned that today the loudest voices demand we pick a side.

During the same exchange cited above, Donaldson apparently tried to suggest that he hasn’t made huge profits by producing YouTube videos. “What profits?” he asked. “The average MrBeast video lost $1,500,000 last year lol.”

Instead of letting himself be profit shamed, Donaldson could have fought back.

He could have pointed out that self interest can be funneled toward good things or bad things. He could have asked critics if they object when politicians use other people’s money to fund programs that help those same politicians achieve their selfish goals of winning re-election. Don’t political campaigns count as an especially garish form of performative altruism?

Donaldson could have fought back, but he chose not to. That’s because the monoculture — the one I’m always bellyaching about — is too powerful. Donaldson must prove that he’s on The Right Side of History.

Even his commitment to give away his fortune before he dies suggests that this Prince-ignorant “apolitical” entertainer is keenly aware of what separates “correct” actions and opinions from “incorrect” ones.

And will MrBeast ever give away another Tesla?

We’ll have to wait and see.

If Elon Musk remains a monoculture villain even after his breakup with Trump, I’d put my money on “no.”