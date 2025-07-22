Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
3d

I wish I'd never heard of Prince so I could make my way thru his catalog with fresh ears. Prince owned the 80s, both with his own albums and singles but also w the hits he wrote for others. From "Dirty Mind" to "Sign o the Times" it was one classic LP after another, funk and rock and soul all wrapped up in a tiny purple package. And he often played every instrument too. Viva Prince!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Balaker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture