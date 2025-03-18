I complain so much about the monoculture and its stifling conformity, but today I offer something of a palette cleanser. No complaining. Ok, I’m not sure I’m ready to go that far. But how about this? Today I will focus on the positive. Mostly. Maybe some ranting and raving will slip through.

But it’s important to acknowledge progress. In fact, that’s one of my biggest complaints about Eight Percenters — too often they treat those who acknowledge progress as not being true “allies.” In order to be down with the movement, you have to be down on everything from the environment to race relations. Yikes, look at me. I couldn’t even make it through the second paragraph without complaining!

OK, back to progress.

When I refer to progress in the arts and entertainment, I’m not so much referring to the various outlets that have sprung up in recent years that cater to niche markets. I’m pleased that, say, Christians and conservatives can now enjoy movies and shows that cater to their tastes. For all the prattling about diversity, the entertainment industry is usually quite slow to offer deeper kinds of diversity, such as intellectual diversity. But these new outlets spotted an entrepreneurial opportunity and made the most of it. Good for them.

But there is a downside.

The explosion of niche programming can make art insular. Artists may focus so much on their core audience that they neglect everyone else. That myopia can make art wooden and preachy. Now consider artists who have something important to say, but who want to do more than preach to the converted. Yes, they want to connect with their core audience, but they also want to speak to people beyond that group.

My wife and I started our production company with the motto “making important ideas entertaining.” But a motto we reference almost as much is “don’t just preach to the converted.” Our goal is to make movies that are so entertaining that they’ll engage even people who don’t share our worldview.

We find that our approach is quite rare.

Consider religion. Has the emergence of the “faith based” category improved religious movies? Recall that the celebrated films Ben Hur and Schindler’s List accumulated eighteen Academy Awards between them, including Best Picture for both. Religion is a crucial component of both films, but nobody would refer to them as “faith based.” The filmmakers didn’t separate themselves from the larger culture. Instead they worked hard to connect with it.

When artists work harder to captivate audiences, their art improves. That’s because they must focus more intensely on the core elements of good storytelling, such as character, conflict, and setting.

Enter Landman. Paramount+ recently announced the hit series starring Billy Bob Thornton and created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace will return for a second season.

A Crack in the Monoculture

Landman is the kind of show that probably wouldn’t have hit your television in 2021. It’s packed with billionaire oil men, filthy roughnecks, toxic masculinity, massive trucks, red meat, busty women, booze, and lots of smoking. You might get cancer just watching it.

But don’t let that stop you from tuning in.

Part of what makes many modern offerings so dull is the predictable good-vs-evil framing. And the oil villain remains one of Hollywood’s most hackneyed tropes. Everyone from Steven Seagal to George Clooney has gotten in on the act. But imagine a place where oilmen might be ruthless, greedy, and crass, but still endearing.

That’s the world Sheridan and Wallace created.

Their West Texas isn’t just a flat drive-through zone. It’s a modern day boom town dotted with pump jacks that fuel the world and generate wealth. It’s a place where high school dropouts and ex-cons can earn six figures, and where a man who comes from nothing (Jon Hamm as Monty Miller) can become a billionaire.

And if you’re asking, of course Thornton plays a grizzled alcoholic. But this time his character Tommy Norris is trying to stay clean. Sure he’s never far from a Michelob Ultra, but in West Texas light beer counts as O’Doul’s. Tommy is a “landman,” a kind of general contractor for M-Tex, the independent oil company owned by his boss Monty. You could think of Tommy as a microcosm of the black stuff. Oil makes the world go, and Tommy makes M-Tex go.

You’ll never guess what Tommy thinks of windmills.

When a hotshot Gen Z attorney (Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone) cheers for “clean” energy, Tommy gives her a righteous talking-to about the shortcomings of renewables and the necessity of oil. It’s the kind of speech that leaves you wondering how it made it past the studio censors.

In another scene, Tommy struggles to say something nice to Rebecca. (No surprise, he’s not good at compliments.) So when he mentions how young she is, he means it as a compliment — she’s accomplished so much so quickly. But when the attorney takes offense, Tommy shoots back, “You managed to Gen Z your way out of a compliment!”

Hollywood highlights microaggressions fairly often, but does so in ways a Smith College administrator would embrace. In other words, viewers rarely see the issue from Tommy’s perspective, by which I mean the perspective shared by most Americans regardless of race.

So-called microaggressions are often compliments—perhaps delivered clumsily—but compliments nonetheless. And when the recipient interprets the remark in the least charitable way, the resulting hostility isn’t good for anybody. The entertainment industry touts the same narrow perspectives over and over, so hearing a different perspective feels as refreshing as downing a Michelob Ultra in the Texas sun. (Ok, it actually feels better than that.)

But does Landman simply deliver an equal-but-opposite version of the tedious woke morality plays Hollywood has been hurling at us? I worried about that for a while, but ultimately the show delivers a more nuanced experience.

The “microaggression” scene is nuanced as are many other elements, including major ones such as the depiction of the oil industry itself. Or consider Cooper Norris (played by Jacob Lofland), who gives us a nuanced depiction of genuine masculinity.

He’s Tommy’s smart son who drops out of college and is bent on owning his own oil company some day. But Cooper is determined to understand the industry from the bottom up. So instead of tapping into his father’s connections, he starts in the lowliest position of all, the worm.

Many of his coworkers are stand-up guys, but he’s also surrounded by degraded and undisciplined versions of masculinity. Some of the other roughnecks hire prostitutes, but Cooper devotes himself to one woman. He encounters plenty of blowhards with hair-trigger tempers. But Cooper doesn’t need to be the center of attention, and he isn’t looking for a fight.

On the other hand, he won’t back down and he knows how to defend himself. In one memorable scene, he dispatches a trio of thugs all by himself. The only problem, at least for jiu-jitsu nerds like me, is Cooper credits wrestling for the victory that was clearly delivered to him by the “gentle” art.

C’mon Taylor Sheridan, a rear naked choke isn’t wrestling!

OK, so I’m back to complaining. But you have to admit, I had a good run with all the positive reinforcement. Of course, the much more significant positive reinforcement has come in the form of massive ratings for Landman. The show is the biggest hit Paramount+ has ever produced.

As we’ve seen time and again, viewers keep signaling that they’re tired of the monoculture’s monotony. Maybe Landman’s success will help America’s artists and executives see the world with fresh eyes.

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post.

His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here on Substack or on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Ted and his wife and producing partner Courtney Moorehead Balaker are now making a narrative feature film based on Rob Henderson’s bestselling book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.