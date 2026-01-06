“Well, I’m Catholic. Catholics don’t exactly shack up.”

With one statement, a young woman reframes the relationship with her boyfriend. Ariana makes that statement even though she and Cooper have been shacking up. But she delivers the not-so-veiled ultimatum with pointed seriousness.

If the relationship is to continue, it must change. She’s challenging Cooper, and he rises to the occasion. He says he wants to marry her, but that’s not the end of it. Ariana issues another challenge.

“I don’t believe in divorce,” she says. “I believe in forever.”

She utters the words with a kind of gravity that might be unexpected coming from a 20-something woman. But, despite her age, there’s good reason for Ariana to insist on a serious commitment. She’s already a mother — and a widow. She can’t afford to be with a boy. She needs a man. Will Cooper be her man?

The exchange between Ariana Medina and Cooper Norris plays out on screen. Was it brought to viewers by Pure Flix, The Daily Wire+, or one of the other conservative streaming services that has emerged to offer an alternative to monoculture morality? If that were the case, I wouldn’t consider the scene particularly noteworthy. But the scene wasn’t performed for an audience of conservatives or Catholics.

It was performed for a politically diverse mainstream audience on the hit Paramount+ show Landman.

Many Shallow Choices

Today’s viewers enjoy countless entertainment options, yet they don’t enjoy a corresponding bounty of worldview options. The film and television landscape remains dominated by a progressive worldview that only about eight percent of Americans embrace. So shows and movies often depict marriage, especially lifelong marriage, as an outdated concept. Sliding into an intimate relationship, rather than deciding on marriage, remains the norm.

Sure, characters still do get married — directors will probably always love wedding scenes — but don’t expect the unions to last long. One CBS show, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, builds impermanence into the title. In a recent time-traveling episode of The Simpsons, the show transports the characters to the near future. Bart proposes to his high school girlfriend, but she’s not sure he’s up for the challenge. After all, she notes, “marriage is a three-year commitment.”

Generations have grown up watching some version of the Samantha Jones modern woman who chases empowerment through casual hookups. It’s no surprise that Sex and the City morality often appeals to men — at least many high-status “modern” men. After all, they can enjoy the best of both worlds. They can plunge into hedonism without taking the plunge. They can behave like cads and still rack up feminist social credit.

But modern liberation has left many distressed and disconnected, including traditional men and non-"Chads” who enjoy few “swipe rights.” And what about women?

The Eight Percenters who create our most influential programming want to empower women. And today’s women may be more empowered than their grandmothers, but they aren’t as happy. One under-appreciated cultural development is that the sexual revolution has coincided with a steep decline in women’s happiness.

That doesn’t mean viewers can’t escape the Sex and the City worldview.

Searching for Surprises

The rise of niche market programming has delivered some viewpoint diversity, but these offerings usually remain separated from the larger culture. The result is a politically diverse mainstream audience that receives mostly Eight Percenter fare and a much smaller collection of niche viewers that watches movies and shows that affirm their largely conservative worldview. In other words, our leftmost and rightmost tribes often watch content that squares with their worldviews while most everyone else has come to expect progressive messaging. But here’s one thing all of us have in common — surprises are pretty rare.

The viewpoint of the streamer or studio generally determines which groups emerge as heroes or villains. It will also determine how all kinds of dicey topics — including religion, marriage, and sex — get depicted. That’s why the Landman scene stands out. It’s surprising. It gives the mainstream viewers who subscribe to Paramount+ a break from Eight Percenter proselytizing.

But there is a way in which the scene isn’t surprising. It’s brought to us by series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, one of the few nonconformist show creators who routinely produces for mainstream audiences. And there are other, less important aspects, of the scene that aren’t surprising.

Related

What’s Old is New Again

In some ways, the “Ariana’s ultimatum” scene offers a sheen of familiarity to those who have been steeped in Netflix originals. Ariana is a working class Latina and Cooper is the white son of a successful oilman. And she’s the one who’s in control. She knows what she wants, but it’s what she wants that’s surprising.

She doesn’t want a modern relationship, she wants a traditional marriage. She even insists that Cooper ask her father for permission to marry her.

Patriarchy alert!?

No, it’s a false alarm.

Later Ariana’s father says Cooper didn’t need his permission because his daughter is a grown woman who can make her own decisions. Even so, Ariana’s requirement is no shallow demand.

It forces Cooper to do something deeply uncomfortable. It forces a young man, one who is already the serious sort, to get even more serious. Modern entertainment often depicts weddings as opportunities for sentimentality, sloppy hookups, and bridezilla-style aggrandizement. But wedding ceremonies can also provide positive social pressure for the couple to take their vows seriously. When a clammy-handed young man approaches the man who might soon become his father-in-law, he begins the process of seeking out the positive social pressure that will (we hope) act as a check on his more profane and shortsighted impulses.

I wonder how Gen Zers received the scene between Ariana and Cooper. Perhaps some scoffed at the “old timeyness” of the exchange, but I bet others felt a pang of yearning for the commitment it showcases. Indeed, young people have demonstrated a renewed interest in traditional religion. They hunger for the kind of meaning and purpose that’s in short supply on any of their screens.

Top-down culture will probably continue to produce more Samantha Jones clones, but maybe a bottom-up cultural shift will lead to more Ariana Medinas.