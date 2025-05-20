Shiny Herd

User's avatar
snek's avatar
snek
2d

This makes me love it even more.

https://www.indiewire.com/features/podcast/the-studio-finale-seth-rogen-evan-goldberg-1235118731/

snek's avatar
snek
3d

Maybe Seth is only able to express it in this format? I'm extending him this because I'm absolutely in love with this show. I watched The Presentation yesterday and it's probably one of the best things I've seen in a year or more. Contrastingly, from the same studio, Apple, I watched Murderbot, and oh boy, what drivel. Have you seen it?

