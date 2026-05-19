Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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Nathan Woodard's avatar
Nathan Woodard
2dEdited

Great essay, and much appreciated. Here's a little theme song for the graduating elite of 2026. :)

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=idiot+wind

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