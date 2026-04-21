What do you say? Will you do it?

Will you put down your phone, unsubscribe from those newsy podcasts, ignore the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, and turn off CNN, Fox News, and whatever MSNBC is called today?

Will you refuse to learn about Iran?

Maybe you think it’s too late. Maybe you’ve watched some explainers (on 1.5x speed of course). Maybe you’ve already figured out the difference between Khomeini and Khamenei. We all want to sound informed online and at dinner parties. But let me tell you something you already kind of know. You still don’t know squat about Iran.

And it’s not just you. It’s me too.

But that’s OK. I’m not here to mock anyone. I’m here to save us from ourselves. You see, Kyle Dunnigan, the comedian (and recording artist!) is standing up for ignorance. And it’s time for the rest of us to follow his lead.

Yikes! I hear you cry.

Wouldn’t that make us ignoramuses (ignorami?)!

Don’t we have a responsibility to be informed citizens!

No. No we don’t. At least not in the usual way. Our society suffers from many afflictions, but, contrary to popular opinion and NPR fundraising drives, ignorance remains low on the list.

Think about why things go really wrong in the world. Now think about the most ignorant people in your life. They could be public figures or people you know personally. How dangerous are they really? I’m not talking about to themselves. I’m talking about to society at large.

If you insist they are really dangerous, I’d ask you to take a closer look. Is it their ignorance that makes them dangerous or is it something else?

Is Ignorance the Problem?

He’s so ignorant!

That’s such an ignorant opinion!

The “I-word” isn’t quite as ubiquitous as it has been in recent decades, but activist types still draw on that tradition. How many times have we heard them holler that those who disagree with them need to “educate” themselves? The message: education is light, ignorance is darkness.

But maybe it’s time to remember an older tradition, one that doesn’t condemn ignorance. After all, Socrates is on many “wisest people who ever lived” shortlists, and he taught that awareness of ignorance is the first step toward wisdom.

And that’s the key. We shouldn’t condemn ignorance on its own, nor should we praise it on its own. It all depends on how we view our ignorance. Awareness of ignorance serves as a check on our ambition, on our desire to dump our “brilliant” ideas onto everyone else. It’s when we refuse to acknowledge our ignorance that things go haywire. So let’s chill out about ignorance because there’s a bigger threat to face — arrogance.

Ignorance vs Arrogance

Return to those ignorant people you thought of earlier. I bet I can guess some of your responses: Trump, Mamdani, your brother-in-law. Imagine if they were aware of their ignorance. Imagine if they embraced a humble approach to public policy. Now how dangerous would they be?

Let’s simplify the issue by considering four general groups of people. Now let’s ask: Which should we fear?

What do we have to fear from Group 1? Not much. These people might be ignorant, but they’re not ignorant of their ignorance. They appreciate their limitations.

Those in Group 2 also present very little threat. We can count Socrates among them, and the heirs to his tradition realize that learning is often nothing like exploring a small dark room with a flashlight. Through zigs and zags we can quickly comprehend the landscape of the room. But those who mix knowledge with humility understand that so many areas of study are like the universe itself such that our flashlight reveals, not borders of a room, but ever-expanding darkness. The more we learn, the more we appreciate how little we know.

We can see the combination of knowledge and humility in thinkers such as F.A. Hayek, who understood that so much knowledge is dispersed. Leaders, no matter how brilliant, typically lack the local knowledge necessary — knowledge of time and place — to do countless things right. Central planners can’t even make a pencil, let alone orchestrate an economy. Bottom-up planning beats the top-down alternative because it embraces humility over arrogance.

We often reserve lots of scorn for those in Group 3, those who mix ignorance with arrogance. I call them smugnorant. (See, for instance, the Rollo Sisters.) On their own, the smugnorant often remain quite harmless, but as a group they can create loads of mischief. The internet runs mostly on smugnorance. Cocksure pronouncements go viral. Humility rarely does.

Smugnorance leads to selective outrage and compassion that often ignores many of the world’s worst atrocities. And it’s easy to see how a smugnorant populace can foment violent scapegoating. There’s no time to learn the whole truth about slavery or what “from the river to the sea” means because we have to make sure everyone knows we’re on “The Right Side of History”!

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Now let’s consider Group 4.

Often staggering atrocities spring from those who mix knowledge with arrogance. Think of figures such as Marx, Lenin, Mussolini, and Pol Pot. We might also include Hitler on the list, although with an asterisk: He didn’t achieve high levels of formal education, but he certainly regarded himself as knowledgeable. Consider his definition of National Socialism: “A cool doctrine of reality based on the most incisive scientific knowledge and its theoretical elucidation.” It drips with certainty and arrogance. It’s the same kind of arrogance, the same kind of “scientific” pretenses, that imbues Marx and his evangelists.

Nazis and Marxists might hate each other, but from their totalitarian policies to their “scientific” pretenses, they share so much common ground. And speaking of common ground, the line between groups 3 and 4 can get pretty blurry. That suggests that knowledge or education doesn’t civilize us as much as we’d hope. Knowledge is often no match for the corrupting force of arrogance.

Save Us from the Arrogant

None of this means we shouldn’t really learn about Iran. It just means we should embrace humility and understand our limitations. We should also understand our motivations.

Why are we learning about Iran? To understand an important issue or to impress our friends? If it’s the latter, then appreciate what lies ahead. A long-term commitment to fakery requires quite a lot of work. Consider a sample of some of the newsiest topics from the past year: Venezuela, Israel-Gaza, Greenland, Cuba — and that’s just foreign policy!

What happens when the next big thing rolls around? And the next and the next? At that point, perfunctory research about Iran won’t generate many likes and reposts.

What to do? Well, we could consider what Alexander Pope wrote more than 300 years ago:

A little learning is a dangerous thing; / Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring: / There shallow draughts intoxicate the brain, / And drinking largely sobers us again

The smugnorant screamers on social media and cable news should stand as constant reminders that there are worse things than ignorance. Let’s aim our fury at arrogance, and if we don’t have it in us to “drink deep,” then let’s at least stop pretending our little sips amount to much.

Let’s return to Dunnigan, that 21st Century sage, for an example worth following: