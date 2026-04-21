Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Klein's avatar
Dan Klein
3h

Nice reflection on knowledge and judgment, Ted. It's a difficult topic.

One comment about the statement "F.A. Hayek...understood that so much knowledge is dispersed." That's true, but I think "dispersed" understates the point. Knowledge is also disjointed, in that people interpret facts differently. To put it a bit differently, the knowledge problem is not only one of asymmetric information but asymmetric interpretation. Hayek did not use the term disjointed, but he did say things that got at interpretive asymmetries. Other words sometimes used, in addition to "dispersed," are "diffused," "decentralized," and "divided." Those too do not suggest the additional asymmetry of interpretation as well as "disjointed" does. So I'm a proponent of "disjointed." One could say "dispersed and disjointed," to cover both aspects of the knowledge problem.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
Tami's avatar
Tami
3h

And I, too, could NOT care less about that USA hatin' part of the World

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture