Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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Carrie-Ann Biondi's avatar
Carrie-Ann Biondi
Sep 30

Rock on! What a fascinating and serendipitous error. :o) I've seen Iron Maiden a few times (Bruce is most excellent). One of my favorites by them is "Flight of Icarus," though most members of the band cite "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" as their essential Maiden tune.

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Tami
Sep 29

You&your wife sound like awesome people & parents

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