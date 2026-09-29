Dear Readers,

Most weeks something happens in the world and I write about it.

But today, I face a different situation.

Something happened to me, and I want to write about it in a way that connects to the world. Don’t worry, Shiny Herd themes await.

I mean c’mon, how could I not write about taking my son to his first heavy metal concert!

All the best,

Ted

We finally took our seats, and soon after a friendly group of four burly 50-something Latino guys sat in the row in front of us. One immediately noticed my son’s Megadeth t-shirt. He grinned and asked, “Have you ever been to an Iron Maiden concert?”

My son hadn’t. You see, this Sunday my son, my wife and I were under the impression that we were attending a Megadeth concert.

I have been a metal head since the late 80s. My first exposure was “One” by Metallica. I bought the cassette single (with “The Prince” on the B side) and listened to it until the words on the tape were wiped away from excessive use. It ended up looking like a blank tape. Sepultura — the Brazilian supergroup that emerged from the Amazon jungle and sounded like it — would soon find a spot in my Sony Walkman. So would Megadeth.

The first time I went to a Megadeth concert was, I think, in the early 90s. I went with a friend who wasn’t into metal. He got a bit trampled in the mosh pit and lost his shoe. He still had a great time.

I didn’t want to impose my musical tastes on my son, but maybe it’s in the genes because he developed a love of metal on his own. We also share a love of jazz, and my wife and I have taken him to jazz clubs in New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Austin, where he has always been the youngest person in attendance. I realize how lucky I am when I think of all those parents who suffer through concerts they hate because they’re serving as chaperones for their kids.

And my lucky streak continued.

Through some bizarre metal twist, my family and I became friends with Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo and his wife Angie. It was thanks to them that we were sitting in these great seats, and that we had received other VIP perks including meeting Megadeth and having our pictures taken with the legendary group. Although Megadeth is usually the headliner, that wasn’t the case this night. Megadeth, along with Anthrax, were “very special guests” of Iron Maiden.

Throughout the years, I would go on to listen to many metal bands, but for some reason, I wasn’t really exposed to Iron Maiden — until now.

You see, all four of the guys sitting in front of us were Iron Maiden superfans. They were decked out in t-shirts. It was there, just as we were still recovering from Megadeth’s epic performance, that the leader of the superfan crew — Manny — busted our chops for our Iron Maiden ignorance. (And c’mon, we all know he was really busting my chops for being an inadequate metal dad.)

And so our education began, surrounded by thousands of Iron Maiden fans, with our four eager tutors sitting in front of us. Well, they rarely sat — they were on their feet, hollering, singing along, head banging, drinking, taking selfies and filming the show.

Manny having the time of his life — again.

And it was Manny who did almost all of the talking (or hollering). “This is history!” He yelled at us many times. His other friends communicated mostly with high fives and fist bumps — so many high fives and fist bumps! Manny’s crew spent about a third of the night exhorting us to appreciate the gift that was unfolding in front of us.

I also received more than my fair share of bro hugs from a long-haired, big-beared fan sitting behind me. At one point he head banged so furiously that I thought he was going to fall into our row. All the details were in place, except one. Then the full moon came out, and our education could begin.

So what did I learn that night? At least three things.

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Maiden doesn’t just criticize Western civilization

Although I was never directly exposed to Maiden, it’s impossible to be a metal fan without being familiar with some of their songs. If asked before the concert, I’d tell you that “Run to The Hills” was my favorite Maiden song. And I’d definitely say the same afterward. But it was only after the concert that I bothered to investigate what the song is about. According to Gemini, the song “tells the story of the colonization of the Americas and the brutal mistreatment of Native American tribes by European settlers and soldiers.”

Any supporter of Western civilization should welcome criticism of the West, and, based on various campus controversies, the focus on “colonization” seems newly current. Problems arise when critics fall into myopia, and that’s what we see too often in popular culture. It’s “cool” to bash the West, and for many recording artists that will probably always remain one of the easiest paths to accumulating street cred. But Maiden isn’t like so many other artists. These British bangers don’t stop with criticism.

For instance, another Maiden song celebrates the Allies’ victory over the Nazis in World War II. And if you think it’s always safe to criticize Nazis, consider Maiden’s 1990 track “Mother Russia,” which reflects on the collapse of the Soviet Union. “Now it has come / freedom at last.” The lyrics go on to ask if Mother Russia can be happy “Now that your people are free.”

Remember when artists recognized communism as a threat to freedom?

Capitalism helps counteract cronyism

As far as I could tell, nearly everyone backstage was there because they had purchased the right to be there. And from the looks on their faces, it was money well spent.

“In the old days, you had to know somebody to get backstage!” I overheard an old-school Megadeth fan exclaim that. He had just met the band and had his picture taken. Others sitting in the lounge were beaming as they stared at their posters and guitars that bore the fresh autograph of Megadeth founder and frontman Dave Mustaine.

Social elites often decry and misunderstand capitalism, but voluntary exchange is often far more democratic than the alternative — rationing access based on social connections.

I think of myself as pretty free range, but I still wouldn’t let my 12-year-old go to a metal concert without an adult

Manny clearly saw some of himself in my son. After hearing that my son was 12, he told us he was the same age when he first saw Maiden live. Not only did he go to a metal concert, he went without adult supervision. He tagged along with a cousin who was, from the sound of things, not much older than Manny was. Now that’s some free range parenting!

I’m sure metal concerts are safer today than when I started attending them decades ago. And I’ve been steeped in the message of childhood independence for years. Even so, I still can’t imagine letting my 12-year-old son attend his first metal concert without me.

I think I’m making the right choice, but it’s still hard not to feel some pang of regret watching Manny at that Iron Maiden concert. For a few hours this weekend, he was as free as a grown man can be. And this thing that has given him so much joy for so many decades — it all started when mom and dad did something that would be considered dangerously taboo today.