The murder of accounting student Henry Nowak has led to outrage and rioting from Brits who say their nation’s police departments have buckled to social justice extremism. The 18-year-old accounting student was stabbed to death by the Sikh ceremonial dagger wielded by Vickrum Digwa, 23.

After the stabbing, Digwa’s brother called police and concocted a story that Nowak had assaulted his brother and used a racial slur. When police arrived, officers handcuffed the dying university student. Nowak repeatedly tried to tell the officers he had been stabbed, but they didn’t believe him. “Don’t think you have, mate,” one responded. Eventually, Nowak passed out, and only then — after it was too late — did an officer administer medical aid.

English police officers were so spellbound by the charge of racism that they failed to extend basic humanity to Nowak. Why not take a few seconds to see if he really was stabbed? Why remain so credulous toward the Digwa brothers? But the barbaric incident does make sense in a perverse kind of way. Recall that Britain is the land that convicts citizens for crimes such as praying silently, while social elites stay mum when thousands of British girls and women are serially raped by mostly Pakistani perpetrators.

How did Britain arrive at this twisted new normal?

Many years and many incidents played a role, but perhaps no incident played a bigger role than something that happened across the pond: the death of George Floyd. The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, whose officers responded to the Nowak murder scene, called Floyd’s death a “pivotal moment for policing in the U.K.”

Police cameras captured Nowak crying “I can’t breathe,” the same phrase uttered by George Floyd. It’s the same phrase invoked by countless protesters and rioters, the same one that adorns murals around the world. Nearly everyone on planet Earth knows who George Floyd was, but I bet you’ve never heard of Tony Timpa.

Who’s Tony Timpa?

Timpa died four years before Floyd, in circumstances very similar to Floyd’s: in police custody, on drugs, begging for his life, and caught on camera. And in some important ways, Timpa’s death remains more scandalous.

Unlike Floyd, he was not a career criminal. Unlike Floyd, he had not just allegedly committed a property crime. Unlike Floyd, Timpa had called the police himself asking for assistance with a mental health crisis. When police arrived, they didn’t help Timpa, a schizophrenic who was off his meds. Instead police cuffed and zip tied his limbs, and for 13 minutes an officer used his knee to pin Timpa to the ground, face down. When Timpa finally fell silent, officers mocked him. “Tony, time for school, wake up!” said one.

Floyd’s death unleashed furious protests around the globe, but the world mostly ignored Timpa’s death. Why the massively different response? It’s hard to ignore an answer that is as simple as it is pathetic: Floyd was black and Timpa was white.

Americans, indeed Westerners around the world, reacted to Floyd’s death with outrage because that’s how social elites in entertainment, media, and education conditioned them to respond.

Take my field of film and television. For more than a half-century, movies and shows have presented a selectively redacted story about America and repeated it over and over. Consider a small sample of successful on-screen offerings: Roots (1977), Do the Right Thing (1989), The Wire (2002-2008), Crash (2004), Fruitvale Station (2013), 12 Years A Slave (2013), Dear White People (2014 — film, 2017-2021— series), 13th (2016), Get Out (2017), When They See Us (2019), We Own This City (2022), Power (2024), and Sinners (2025). These and countless other movies and shows stand as a kind of official pop history of America. Social justice protesters and rioters might seem like renegades, but in an important sense they’re actually conformists. They’re thinking and doing what they’ve been told to think and do.

Artists should explore all that’s terrible about America, but they should tell the whole story, not just part of it. Unfortunately, cultural incentives are such that artists will usually earn more money and acclaim if they focus on what’s terrible about America and ignore or downplay what’s wonderful about this nation. The same incentives shape cultural output in academia and journalism. Eight Percenters’ combined efforts repeat the same myopia. They create the impression that America is systemically, fundamentally, and uniquely racist against minority groups.

Against that backdrop, it’s not surprising that many college students think America invented slavery or that millions of Americans believe cops murder at least 10,000 unarmed black people each year. Yes, it’s almost unbelievable that adult Americans could believe such a thing, but that’s what a 2020 poll found. Consider the scale of the alleged atrocity: that’s three times the 9/11 death toll each year.

You could understand a disparate response to the deaths of Timpa and Floyd if police did single out black people for such carnage. But how many unarmed black people really are killed by cops? Here’s the answer for the year the poll was conducted: 12. Of course, the number we should hope for is zero, but also consider that police killed 25 unarmed white people that same year. We can appreciate the extent of progressive brainwashing by examining how conservatives responded to that poll. Even most right wingers grossly overestimated the number of unarmed black men killed by police. Seems Eight Percenter propaganda is strong enough to overpower Fox News screamers.

That’s not the end of the story, of course. White deaths outnumbered black deaths in absolute, but not in relative terms. An open debate could help us find the truth, but Eight Percenters wield their influence to ignore, muzzle and sometimes intimidate intelligent heterodox voices, even black academics such as Thomas Sowell, Glenn Loury, and Walter Williams.

I had my own run-in with a primetime network news program on race in America in which white execs vetoed the heterodox black experts I suggested. At Reuters, data scientist Zac Kriegman, tried but failed to break the social justice spell that had seized so many of his colleagues during the Floyd aftermath.

But perhaps the most tragic case of muzzling and intimidation happened to Harvard economist Roland Fryer. The black wiz kid faced racism growing up in Texas, and once he became a Harvard professor, he aimed his analytical talents at police violence. Fryer expected to find clear evidence of systemic bias against black suspects, and if he had he’d be more famous than Neil deGrasse Tyson. But Fryer followed the evidence and found something else.

Part of what he discovered sort of squared with the Eight Percenter worldview: Blacks and Hispanics were somewhat more likely than whites to experience some level of police force. But when Fryer examined the most serious use of force, a different story emerged. When it came to police shootings, he found no evidence of racial disparities.

Fryer was so surprised by the findings that he and his research team crunched the numbers again. Yet the results remained the same. Fryer notes that friends and colleagues feared for his career and safety. They urged him to keep his findings quiet, but Fryer didn’t cower before the mob. He released his findings and endured tremendous blowback. Harvard even suspended him based on dubious sexual harassment allegations.

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Pursuing Truth or Narratives?

I’d have more respect for those who fixate on alleged systemic racism if they also supported systemic debate. But too often they’re more committed to their preferred narrative than to an actual pursuit of truth. Like the vast majority of Americans, I’m not an expert in policing, but I’ll put my money on Fryer’s version of reality. And if he is mostly right, where does that leave us?

The ongoing distortion of reality hurts white people, whether or not they end up in circumstances as perilous as Timpa and Nowak. It also hurts black people or any identity group that assumes it’s targeted by police more than it really is. We should all hope to walk out the door each morning with a roughly accurate view of the threats we might face. But our culture’s most influential storytellers often encourage members of minority groups to focus on small threats and overlook greater dangers.

The millions of Americans who think cops murder at least 10,000 unarmed black men each year are wildly misinformed. But each year 10,000 black people are murdered by a different threat — “criminals in their own neighborhood.” That’s how Kriegman, the Reuters data scientist, put it. He compared the 10,000 figure to the vastly smaller number who are shot by police. He also noted that the false rhetoric around police violence likely contributed to the post-2020 spike in violent crime, a spike that claimed the lives of thousands of black and brown people.

For providing crucial context, Kriegman was called a racist. For speaking a truth his colleagues were afraid to face, he was fired. And the ongoing distortion of reality continues to deliver real-world consequences.

Rafael A. Mangual points out that, for black men, the odds of being killed by criminal gunfire are several times higher than of dying at the hands of police. Yet a poll revealed that blacks generally fear police brutality much more than gun violence. And that poll was conducted in 2016, well before the George Floyd saga brought concerns about systemic racism to new heights.

Much of the West remains possessed by social justice extremism. But George Floyd’s death does not represent black life in America, and the distortions that saga unleashed continue to devastate people on both sides of the Atlantic regardless of their skin color.

It might have been different if our cultural gatekeepers had done their best to tell stories that reflect reality, if they had not remained obsessed with political narratives, and if they had bothered to tell the world about a man named Tony Timpa.