Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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The Radical Individualist
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How can so many people so wrong for so long? At some point, you realize this is not sloppy reporting, this is propganda. The woke folk are captured. They can be turned instantly in whatever direction their handlers point them.

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1 reply by Ted Balaker
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Rob Rosen
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The Hollywood monoculture is insidious, but no one goes to the multiplex seeking truth. Journalism, however, is our window into the world. Until the Fourth Estate reforms itself, no one will know about the Henry Nowak's or Tony Timpa's of the world because they simply won't cover those stories. I write about this in-depth in my new book, 'Crimes of Omission.'

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