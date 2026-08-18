What should we make of the tragic saga of Jason Arday?

Three years ago, he became the youngest black professor in the history of Cambridge University. Recently, he resigned following highly-publicized allegations of plagiarism and charges that he fabricated various accomplishments. And just last week he was found dead. Media outlets are reporting that he took his own life.

Some say critics targeted Arday because he was black. Others say university officials elevated him because he was black. In some important ways, both sides are probably wrong. What seems to be the case is what so often is the case in so many explosive social justice controversies. What you find at the heart of them isn’t race, but politics.

That’s not to say race doesn’t play a role, it does. But it’s a secondary role. Progressives, particularly white progressives, use race to advance their political goals. As twisted as it may sound, white progressives often define what it means to be black. They’ve created a pretend world that most people think is real, and in this pretend world black people — or at least the “authentic” ones — agree with progressives.

Consider the massive political advantage that offers. Persuading people with arguments and evidence is hard work. But look at what you can accomplish if you can convince everyone that to be authentically black is to be progressive. It sends a strong signal to black people: Fall in line politically or risk being called inauthentic or worse. It also sends a strong signal to everyone else: Fall in line politically or risk being called racist.

How could progressives pull off such a feat?

After all, they make up only about eight percent of Americans, and that’s why I refer to members of this tribe as “Eight Percenters.” But what these folks lack in numbers, they make up for in influence. Eight Percenters are overrepresented in the culture-producing institutions of academia, entertainment, and media. Eight Percenters also happen to be very online and very white. And one more thing, they’ve been creating this pretend world for a very long time.

The More Things Change …

Consider this NBC Meet the Press episode from nearly a half-century ago.

In it, host Bill Monroe and three other journalists grill a distinguished professor named Thomas Sowell, a black orphan who grew up in the Jim Crow South and eventually became a genius academic courted by presidents. Sowell was a Marxist until age 30, and had he remained in that camp he’d probably be a household name today. But Sowell’s dogged pursuit of evidence led him in the opposite direction, and that sealed his fate with the Eight Percenters. To them, he is not authentically black.

Viewers see that dynamic at play during the episode. Sowell’s interlocutors reveal a series of rhetorical tricks, tricks that Eight Percenters still employ today.

Let’s examine three of them.