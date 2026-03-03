In 1998, a floppy haired immigrant from San Diego landed on the eighth floor of ABC Network News in Manhattan.

Somehow I snagged a job as a researcher for my hero John Stossel. I soon realized few people at ABC news shared my sentiments about the mustachioed correspondent. The Stossel Unit existed as a small, problematic collection of oddballs within the giant ABC News monoculture.

I soon realized I was in the media, but not of the media.

Years later, I segued from media to film, and moved from New York to Los Angeles. But I still felt the same way. I was in Hollywood, but not of Hollywood. For nearly my entire career, I’ve worked in environments where my beliefs put me in conflict with the dominant culture.

Yes, it led to lots of frustration, even anger. But I’ve done my best to avoid getting consumed by such emotions. Mostly, what I’ve felt has been confusion and curiosity.

Why did nearly everyone around me act in such peculiar ways? Why did they think the same and act the same? Why did they repeat the same stories? Why did they have the same blindspots?

It was like everyone operated according to a rulebook that had never actually been written down anywhere. Everyone knew its contents, but few could verbalize them in detail. It’s like fish swimming in a school. They have a tacit understanding of when to zig and when to zag.

Throughout the years, I became obsessed with understanding why my environment was the way it was. I came to understand some of the rules, but I remained far from satisfied. I started this substack to force myself to focus on the question that had been bedeviling me for nearly 25 years.

Shiny Herd recently celebrated its third birthday — thank you to all my subscribers, especially the paid ones! You’ve all helped me think through these issues. I’ve been grateful for your feedback and I’ve definitely enjoyed commiserating!

Anyhow, to mark the occasion of Shiny Herd’s third birthday, I recently started reading through my archives with a mind toward seeing if any rules or patterns have emerged. Have I gotten any closer to being any less confused?

Turns out rules have emerged. Far more than I expected. Today I’ll share one of them.

Redact and Repeat

Redact and repeat, that describes much of what goes on in entertainment and media.

Too often our culture’s most influential storytellers present a redacted version of reality to audiences and then repeat the same kinds of stories over and over. Sometimes they lie, but with the redact and repeat approach, lying isn’t necessary. Storytellers can lie without lying. They can tell true stories about, say, racism in America — there are lots to choose from. But if they redact crucial facts, figures, and context, and then repeat those misleading stories, they veer into the territory of lies.

That’s a big reason why so much of what so many of us “know” just isn’t so. It helps explain, for instance, why so many college students think America invented slavery. Maybe they’ve never come across a movie, show, podcast or book that made that claim, but it doesn’t matter because “redact and repeat” has been shaping their worldview their whole lives.

Our most prominent storytellers often highlight America at its worst. They give audiences 12 Years A Slave, Get Out, Sinners, One Battle After Another, and many other stories. Some are mostly true, some mostly false, many might be excellent, but nearly all support the monoculture’s sacred belief that America is uniquely and fundamentally racist. My wife turned down what could have been a very lucrative opportunity to direct a based-on-a-true-story feature film because the producers were more committed to social justice fabrications than truth. In hindsight, my wife and I shouldn’t have been surprised by the producers’ ideological commitments. We know the kinds of stories they want to tell.

But what about the other kinds?

Storytellers often suppress stories that contradict their sacred beliefs. They omit Roland Fryer from stories about police brutality even though he embodies everything they say they champion — he was a poor black kid from outside Dallas who grew up to be a Harvard professor and a man of science. But Fryer refused to fall in line.

Likewise, our storytellers won’t embrace a poor black kid from South Central Los Angeles who became a successful lawyer and broadcaster and then ran for governor of California. It’s an inspiring story, but Larry Elder refused to fall in line, so storytellers slur him as the “black face of white supremacy.”

The Seen vs. the Unseen

The suppression remains mostly unseen, yet I’ve personally encountered many examples.

My wife and I produce heterodox feature films, and cultural gatekeepers often attempt to hamper our efforts. I’ve written fairly extensively about the story behind The Coddling of the American Mind movie. We’re now working on turning Rob Henderson’s bestselling memoir Troubled into a narrative feature film, and Rob explains how gatekeepers have already been making mischief by denying his book the seemingly well-earned New York Times bestseller designation. Rob also notes that bookstore managers, who are so often eager to elevate marginalized voices, have repeatedly balked at the opportunity to host author readings for him, even though he’s a half Korean, half Mexican former foster kid.

Gatekeepers blacklisted a black friend of mine named Karith Foster because she delivers a message to college students that’s much different from the victim-oppressor speeches that have made Ibram X. Kendi so much dough. Gatekeepers try to stymie Eli and Shelby Steele’s efforts to make “problematic” documentaries about race. They thwarted my efforts to include prominent black intellectuals, such as John McWhorter and Kmele Foster, in a primetime television discussion about race.

They tell my wife and me that we really shouldn’t make a movie about Thomas Sowell, a black orphan born in the Jim Crow south who grew up to become a genius professor courted by presidents. He’s accomplished so much, yet the contrarian thinker remains largely unknown in mainstream America.

Imagine how different America might be if Sowell were as prominent as Ta-Nehisi Coats. Or if Netflix bankrolled documentaries by Roland Fryer rather than Ibram Kendi. Or if storytellers cared about telling the whole story.

The Cycle Continues

If you were misled, you will likely mislead others.

Our nations’ storytellers were misled by older generations of storytellers, and now they mislead younger generations. That’s not the whole story, far from it, and I’ll explore other aspects of the story in future essays. But that simple truth — misled people will mislead others — helps explain part of the confusion I’ve experienced living and working in entertainment and media for so many years.

“Redact and repeat” shaped the beliefs of our our nation’s most prominent storytellers and now we live in a land where countless people believe America invented slavery, where undergrads recognize Thomas Jefferson as a famous slaveowner and nothing more, and where millions think police officers murder 10,000 black men each year. That’s the equivalent of a 9/11 every single year.

No wonder so few young people say they’re proud to be American.

Put yourself in their shoes.

Imagine if you’d grown up watching, reading, and listening to stories produced by people who mostly speak with one voice. Imagine if you’d hardly ever heard stories that challenged the monoculture’s worldview on consequential topics. Imagine if you really believed America invented slavery and murdered 10,000 black men each year.

It’s easy to see why so many Americans aren’t proud of their country. In fact, it’s easy to see why they might want to tear it all down.