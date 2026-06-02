As we approach America’s 250th birthday, we’re also approaching another milestone — the first combat sports event on White House grounds. Yes, UFC Freedom 250 will take place on June 14. There will be blood, bruises, and maybe some dislocations and broken limbs.

It’s the kind of barbaric event DC denizens and their fellow travelers in academia might think is beneath them. But the truth is the UFC has a lot to teach America’s governing class about how to fight like civilized adults.

Trump’s love of mixed martial arts gave us UFC Freedom 250 and his combative rhetoric gave us a new wave of political “fighters.” In countless political ads, they promise to fight for him or against him. But these days being a political fighter means little more than rolling up your sleeves, dropping f-bombs, and playing the “tough guy” role on social media. Actual engagement, actual debate almost never actually happens — even during so-called debates.

Biden’s 2024 debate disaster revealed the depth of the phoniness. His performance sunk his reelection hopes because he fumbled through the flimflam we’ve all come to expect. Nobody would have questioned his mental fitness if he had stuck to the usual script in which a debate participant listens to a question, mostly ignores it, and then rambles through his list of focus-grouped talking points.

But instead, he behaved like an actor who forgot the fight choreography steps required to make a combat scene seem real. Try as he might, Biden was bad at pretending, and that was his undoing. Americans will embrace fakery, but only if it’s well executed.

So political partisans sit on the sidelines and cheer on their favorite fighter, but don’t acknowledge they’re watching the rhetorical equivalent of the WWE. Today’s political “fighters” are big on spectacle, but they have little interest in engaging in an actual clash of ideas. They’re afraid to get in the ring, the cage, or the octagon.

The Big Question

At some point in their lives, nearly every boy argues about fighting.

Who would win in a fight: Batman or Spiderman?

A bear or a gorilla?

My dad or your dad?

When they grow up, the debate question takes a different form: Which fighting style is best?

Humans have tangled over that question for eons. Everyone chooses a side, even filmmakers. Movies such as Enter the Dragon, Bloodsport, and The Karate Kid left impressionable viewers (maybe even yours truly) with the belief that mastering disciplines they showcased (Kung Fu, Ninjutsu, and Karate) would allow them to vanquish their foes just like Bruce Lee. But, for the most part, arguments over fighting styles took place in echo chambers or in settings where the chances of real confrontation were almost nil.

That changed in 1993. A fledgling new organization called the Ultimate Fighting Championship aimed to settle the debate that had raged for so long. At UFC 1, it did something unique. It invited experts from any hand-to-hand combat discipline to enter an octagon-shaped cage to participate in a fight tournament. The message was clear: Let the best fighting style win.

UFC 1 featured fighters who represented many disciplines including boxing, Savate (French kickboxing), Shootfighting, Sumo, Kickboxing, Karate, and Tae Kwon Do. At the end of the event, one style emerged as the clear winner, a relatively new grappling art known as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu or BJJ.

The practitioners and fans of other disciplines had to acknowledge the dominance of Royce Gracie, the BJJ pioneer who conquered UFC 1. Beloved pop culture artifacts such as The Karate Kid suddenly appeared sweetly absurd. The crane kick might look cool on the big screen, but it wouldn’t work in real life. Instead of wax on and wax off, Mr. Miyagi should have taught Daniel LaRusso rear naked chokes and Kimuras.

Once chest thumping gave way to actual engagement, truth emerged. BJJ stood as the most dominant style of fighting. Anyone who hoped to succeed in the new sport of mixed martial arts would have to learn it. As a kid, I trained briefly in Tae Kwon Do, but I was just a kid, I didn’t know any better. Back then, even the adults didn’t know any better. As an adult I switched to and stuck with BJJ. The main selling point to me and countless others was that it proved itself inside the octagon.

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The High-Minded Side of MMA

I love watching MMA, but I appreciate that to first-time viewers it can seem backwards and barbaric. Those in politics or on university campuses who might be inclined to sneer at it, should reconsider. That’s because MMA has a lot to teach them.

Consider the explosion in knowledge. The past three decades since UFC 1 have delivered history’s fastest increase in the knowledge of hand-to-hand combat. Yes, modern fighters and coaches stand on the shoulders of giants, but the acceleration is mostly due to a simple reason — fighters got in the ring.

As with countless areas of human exploration, the argument about fighting styles will never really be completely settled. BJJ dominated the early years of the UFC, but constant engagement led to the evolution of new techniques and strategies.

And consistency emerged along with the incremental change. Some styles have stood the test of time, while others have not. Today’s top MMA fighters typically blend BJJ with wrestling and kickboxing. Some disciplines, such as Sumo, have disappeared from the octagon. Others have shrunk in significance. That has been the fate of Karate, Tae Kwon Do, and even the discipline that has long defined fighting in America—boxing.

In Joe Rogan’s interview with philosopher-turned-BJJ savant John Danaher, the two reminisced about the evolution of the moniker “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” Fight fans had long bestowed that honor to whoever happened to be boxing’s heavyweight champion. But today anyone who knows anything about fighting understands that Oleksandr Usyk would have no chance against Tom Aspinall, the UFC’s heavyweight champ. Direct, repeated engagement produced that truth.

Octagon feedback allows fighters and coaches to make smarter decisions. It helps them avoid repeating the same mistakes. Today no MMA coach would teach a boxing-only strategy. And no MMA fighter would engage in combat like the Karate Kid. Yet in the massive world that exists outside the octagon, politicians and academics continue to address the world’s most pressing problems with the equivalent of a crane kick. That’s because debate culture has almost flatlined in America.

Yes, many people think they support debate, but most of them don’t really want to see ideas fight. They rush to news outlets and influencers that, like the WWE, deliver predetermined winners and losers. They ignore logical fallacies if they benefit their tribe. They cheer for facile “zingers” as long as they’re belched from the gullet of their preferred candidate.

But imagine the enormous growth in knowledge — all the cures, innovations, and inventions — we might enjoy if the governing class pursued the truth with the same vigor MMA’s innovators pursued the truth. Imagine all the magical thinking, all the dangerously naive policies we’d avoid.

Imagine if those of us on the sidelines stopped rewarding fake fights and demanded our leaders and educators actually get in the ring.