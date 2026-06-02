Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie W.'s avatar
Julie W.
5d

I'd put my money on anyone in the Trump Admin going full Mad Max against Dems in the Thunderdome. Let it be so!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
palooka's avatar
palooka
5d

the gracie’s were allowed to book all the other fighters on UFC 1. everyone acknowledges that it was rigged to make bjj like better than it is

also wrestlers are currently the dominant grapplers in UFC. and pankraton (wrestling and striking) is 1000s of years old

also recently a gracie was commanded by the gracie family to fight in UFC using only BJJ — he got his ass kicked obvs LOL

(also the gracie’s also stole the title of being the bjj dynasty from a rival school. the gracies jumped the teachers - using bareknuckle strikes and not bjj 🤡😂 - and were sentenced to prison. however the gracie’s were and are fascists. the catholic nationalist president was in the same fascist organization as the gracie’s and he released them from jail after just 10 days)

also its a truly stupid question “what sporting art is best for hand combat?”

sporting arts aren’t good for real fights. and hand combat arts are good for real fights 😂 it’s a dumb question that doesn’t even need to be asked bc the answer is on the tin

also buddhist shaolin used to meet with wu dang taoists to test their kung fu against each other. taoism won which produced Wing Chun

wing chun was bruce lees first martial art

master bruce used the same empiricism to create a hybrid art called jeet kune do in the early 1970’s

it’s about building full systems, not trying shoddy sporting systems against other shoddy sporting systems - we already know the answer is that ‘both fall short’ and that goes extra for bjj which not even the gracie’s use in a real fight 😂

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ted Balaker and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture