In 1978, Robert Redford founded the Sundance Film Festival, which just wrapped its final Park City installment, to help independent filmmakers break into a ruthless business. So it’s really great to see the elite organization let some up-and-comers enjoy the limelight. Take the director of the Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary short The Baddest Speechwriter of All. He is a first-time film director named Steph Curry.

It’s always a treat to see new filmmakers get honored and, as you can see in the clip above, Curry handled it like a pro. While clutching his award, he remained impressively composed in front of the camera. It’s clear he’ll be able to handle the bright lights of showbiz!

Yes, it’s true Curry is an NBA player of some note — four-time world champion, two-time league MVP. But pro sports exists in an entirely different world from movies. His film might have been lost in the shuffle had it not been for Sundance programmers who were willing to take a chance on a rookie director.

Yes, it’s true Curry wasn’t a solo director, but plenty of films have two directors (ever heard of The Matrix!). Curry directed the film with two-time Academy Award-winning director Ben Proudfoot, whose production company partners with companies such as Google, LinkedIn, and The New York Times. Fun fact: Curry isn’t the only up-and-coming filmmaker Proudfoot has collaborated with. He once partnered with a husband-and-wife duo named Barack and Michelle Obama, which, like Curry, enjoyed considerable success in a different field before transitioning to film.

Curry’s off to a great start, but he still has a long way to go if he hopes to match the Obama’s showbiz success. In 2020, American Factory, the very first documentary released by the Obama’s production company won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. And Barack was just getting warmed up. He followed that Oscar triumph by scoring an Outstanding Narrator Emmy for his work on the Netflix documentary Our Great National Parks.

After hearing the words “surfing hippos want to catch the waves” roll off his lips, all I could think was — watch your back Morgan Freeman!

Sure, some haters may raise their eyebrows at the film’s executive producer Gigi Pritzker. Yes, it’s true, she’s the billionaire Hyatt Hotel heiress (fun fact #2: Her cousin happens to be Illinois Gov J.B. Pritzker). And sure, some may argue that having a billionaire heiress EP isn’t very “indie.” They may say Curry could finance the film on his own since he earns about $150 million per year in salary and endorsements. But filmmaking is expensive … OK, documentary short filmmaking usually isn’t that expensive, but at 29 minutes, Curry’s film is pretty long for a short.

Plus I haven’t seen the film and neither have you. Maybe it includes some expensive set pieces. And you have to consider music and footage licensing, on-set photographers, celebrity VOs — those things add up!

And we don’t even know for sure if Pritzker financed the film. After all, many EPs don’t write checks. They help films in many other ways, from providing creative feedback to setting up distribution, which often starts with premiering at an elite festival. Come to think of it, Pritzker happens to be a Sundance trustee, vice chair even (fun fact #3: Remember those filmmakers Barack and Michelle Obama? Well, the chair of Sundance used to serve as their deputy White House Social Secretary — small world!).

OK, now I hear you grumbling that Steph Curry’s film got into the Harvard of film festivals because his EP is vice chair of Sundance (fun fact #4: A Pritzker also sits on the board at Harvard). But look, for all I know, Gigi Pritzker might have EPed other films that didn’t get into Sundance. But don’t let all that distract from my main point — Sundance is doing a great job helping independent filmmakers break into the business. I mean, just look at the ragtag group behind The Baddest Speechwriter of All!

Now Let’s Get to That Mangione Movie!

Yes, of course, Sundance screened a movie about dreamy accused murderer Luigi Mangione.

You can bet Mangione mania generated countless submissions from lovestruck auteurs who probably hadn’t been so smitten since the 90s when the Menendez brothers stole so many hearts (and a couple of lives). And unlike his predecessors, Mangione’s saga comes with Eight Percenter-approved messaging about corporate greed, exploitation, and revolution. If they wanted to, I bet festival programmers could have devoted the whole festival to Mangione movies—well, maybe Mangione movies and Brittany Griner flicks.

Anyhow, it’d be easy to take the snarky route and assume a Sundance movie about the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson might treat Mangione as some tortured YA hero/heartthrob who delivers an important message to a sick society. But Sundance is a serious festival whose staffers likely see Mangione for what he is — a smugnorant young man whose admission that he does not understand the health insurance system very well did not prevent him from (allegedly) assassinating a father of two.

So if you thought Sundance would sympathize with the goth girl fantasy version of Mangione, you were … OK, you were probably right.

Check out the logline:

When Luigi Mangione is charged with murder, he becomes the subject of fevered obsession. Through letters, fantasies, and conspiracies, strangers turn Luigi into a cultural sensation and a canvas for their rage, desire, and misplaced hope.

With an eight-minute runtime, the doc short Luigi is nearly as short as its title. Yet you can be sure feature-length films inspired by the dashing defendant with the Approved Opinions will soon be heading toward a festival or screen near you.

Netflix rolled out nine episodes to cover the sweatered-up Menendez brothers. I wonder what the Over/Under for number of Netflix episodes devoted to Mangione will be.

Sundance Weighs in on Mass Immigration

You’ve heard all the hullabaloo about mass immigration in Europe. Take a wild guess which side of the issue the Sundanceratti stand on.

I won’t get into the plot of the Scottish feature documentary Everybody to Kenmure Street; it’s enough to note that it won the Special Jury Award for Civil Resistance and was co-produced by the Al Jazeera Media Network (AKA the government of Qatar). Almost as indie as Steph Curry’s film!

Yes, it’s all so very Sundancy.

But the Sundanciest moment might have come courtesy of Justin Lothrop, a producer on the Sundance feature Wicker, which stars Alexander Skarsgård and is (really) about a fisherwoman who asks a basketmaker to weave her a husband.

Reflecting on the Sundance titles being purchased by distributors, an upbeat Lothrop said the market is “starting to reward movies that feel left of center.”

Whew, the right wing’s grip on the film industry might be finally loosening up a bit!