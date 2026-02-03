Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irwin Chusid's avatar
Irwin Chusid
5d

Lothrop said the market is “starting to reward movies that feel left of center.” Actually, he's right. The INDUSTRY rewards movies that are LOC; the market often punishes them. Deservedly.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
LB - The Happy Underachiever's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever
5d

so I was getting dizzy trying to venn diagram all the circles - the uber rich, politics, hollywood/sundance, sports..... probably all just points to Epstein.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture