That was fast.

Who would have thought Democrats, so often at war with themselves, could have offed Biden and rallied around a replacement so quickly?

The president released a letter saying he would not seek reelection, and 30 minutes later Vice President Kamala Harris received his endorsement. Delegates fell in line, as did party leaders, activists, and even would-be challengers. Governors, from California's Gavin Newsom to Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, swallowed their ambition and praised the vice president. Kamala Harris sat atop her party as the all-but-certain nominee, and the takeover took only 48 hours.

Team blue moved like a shimmering school of fish that glides this way and that in perfect unison. But what if a fish doesn’t get with the program? And what if the troublemaker is a big fish?

Who would have guessed that, in the rush to elevate the woman who might become our nation’s first black female president, the highest-profile holdout would be the world’s most famous black organization?

But it’s true. Black Lives Matter is not pleased with Harris’s takeover.

The organization ripped “DNC party elites and billionaire donors [who] bullied Joe Biden out of the race” and called for a virtual primary in order “to protect the integrity of our democracy and the voices” of millions of black primary voters.

What might be even more surprising than BLM emerging as the most notable critic to Harris’s consolidation of power was the reaction from the monoculture—silence.

That’s how the biggest names in news responded. Nothing from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, or Los Angeles Times. Various conservative outlets covered it, and I heard the news thanks to my friend Ed Morrissey. But as far as I can tell, Reuters and UPI stand as the only mainstream print news outlets to cover the story. The last time Eight Percenters engaged in that kind of silent treatment was when the world’s top climate official blasphemed the Church of Climate.

Remember When?

Although Black Lives Matter had already been trending upward, it became a global force in the summer of 2020. Those three words stretched across city streets in sizes so large you could see them from space. The words appeared on NBA courts, in corporate press releases, and all throughout social media. One of the most dangerous things you could do was to fail to treat those three words with reverence. Even common humanity gestures, like suggesting “all lives matter,” were deemed racist by the monoculture.

Many times offenders didn’t know they had done something forbidden.

My wife and I got a taste of that when studio execs informed us that our latest film, The Coddling of the American Mind, could be deemed anti-BLM by Twitter and ignite a social media backlash that might sink our project and (more importantly to them) anger their corporate sponsors. Never mind that we hadn’t yet shot a single frame.

All that cultural power also funneled into policy.

Politicians, including Harris, touted BLM’s signature policy—defunding the police. Various cities pushed for some form of it, and yet today, even with the media so focused on Harris’s blackness, that same media ignores mighty BLM.

What happened?

A Slip or a Fall?

Between summer of 2020 and the organization’s recent criticism of Harris’s ascent, BLM’s reputation suffered from a fundraising scandal and a spike in violent crime that many attributed to various defunded, decreased, or demoralized police departments. Political leaders who embarrassed themselves by getting swept up in the mass madness, feared for their political lives. Many either lost elections or disavowed the policy.

The media also reversed course.

By highlighting black protestors and activists, outlets had long framed the issue in a way that invited readers and viewers to assume that black people in general supported defunding the police. But progressives were so eager to be good allies that they neglected to find out if their would-be comrades actually supported the radical policy.

Turns out black people never wanted to defund the police. Eventually, monoculture outlets like the New York Times and Slate pointed to the public opinion polls that had been hiding in plain sight since the frenzy began.

We should have expected BLM to dip in influence, but not to plunge into irrelevance, and certainly not to get the Biden treatment.

Setting national agendas is a messy endeavor, but sometimes everything comes together beautifully for the Eight Percenters. Sometimes the monoculture’s performance appears as effortless as the zig-zagging of a school of fish. The direction changes abruptly, but the members move as one.

When it’s time to defend Biden’s mental fitness, they zig together. When it’s time to dump Biden, they zag together. Zig to save democracy, and zag when democracy is no longer useful. Zig to elevate BLM, and zag when the group gets too mouthy.

It’s too soon to know for sure, but it looks like the people who matter might have decided that Black Lives Matter no longer matters.

Maybe BLM activists should commiserate with pool ol’ Joe over a beer. He’s got plenty of time these days.

Just get him home by 8.

