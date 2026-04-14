Filmmakers do it. Professors do too. So do candidates for office.

If you’re looking for an easy way to get an audience on your side, just eat the rich. Call out the fat cats, rail against the oligarchs and tech bros — there might not be an easier target. It’s a strategy that’s timeless as well as timely.

These days, wealth taxes are all the rage. The proposals and new laws target millionaires, “ultra millionaires,” and billionaires. It’s very sad because America is fumbling away a rare opportunity for bipartisan unity. Where is Charlie Gibson when you need him?

In a media landscape gripped by groupthink, the longtime ABC News anchor was brave enough to break from the herd. Nearly two decades ago, he explained a simple truth to a massive audience. It’s a simple truth that used to be widely accepted across the political spectrum.

In 2008, the ABC World News Tonight anchor was in the midst of moderating a debate between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in which the two senators were battling to become the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. The event included 82 of the most illuminating seconds in modern American history. The episode began when Gibson pressed Obama on his support for an increase in the capital gains tax.

Gibson noted that President Bill Clinton (a Democrat) and George W. Bush (a Republican) cut capital gains taxes:

And in each instance when the rate dropped, the revenues from the tax increased. The government took in more money. And in the 1980s, when the tax was increased to 28%, the revenues went down. So why raise it at all, especially given the fact that 100 million people in this country own stock and would be affected?

More government revenue makes progressive policies more feasible — there’s more money for education, healthcare, and so on. So shouldn’t we expect progressives to favor whatever delivers more money to their favorite programs?

Obama’s answer is telling. He didn’t address Gibson’s point about revenue, but said he’d “look at raising the capital gains tax for the purposes of fairness.”

Just about every time some politician threatens to cut funding for a program—and often what’s on the table isn’t an actual cut, but merely a reduction in the rate of increase—opponents howl about all the human wreckage that will allegedly ensue. So why would progressives embrace the option that generates less money for the programs they value so much?

And let’s clarify some points before moving on.

First, we should make it harder for people to become filthy rich by using government to gain special privileges (which is different than getting rich by providing value to consumers). My wife and I made a whole movie about cronyism.

Second, plenty of Republicans also believe various tax myths. It’s definitely not true that all tax cuts “pay for themselves.”

And finally, cutting taxes doesn’t always lead to increased government revenue. Whether a cut to the tax rate increases or decreases revenue depends on where a certain policy lands on the Laffer Curve. A tax rate of zero and a tax rate of 100% will generate nearly identical amounts of revenue, and the substantive debate occurs between these extremes. But the point remains: Raising taxes does not guarantee more revenue.

I wonder how many Americans realize that simple fact.

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So many of the stories they hear, whether told by journalists, filmmakers, professors or politicians, assume a pretend world where people don’t react to incentives. But again and again, reality tells a different story: Raise taxes on the rich, and the rich might leave your state. Raise taxes nationally, and they will change their behavior in other ways that often lead to lower revenue.

Like many progressives, Jon Stewart is quick to argue that tax rates during the 1950s hit 91 percent and everything seemed fine. It appears to be a strong have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too case for raising taxes on the rich. But that’s the kind of wishful thinking that can emerge when we avoid interacting with intelligent people who disagree with us. When my former colleague Nick Gillespie provides context — hardly anyone paid those sky-high tax rates — Stewart first seems indignant, but then concedes the point.

Kudos to Stewart for seeking out a knowledgeable interlocutor with a different point of view, but how many Eight Percenters exhibit such open-mindedness?

Remembering Charlie’s Reminder

I’ve always liked Charlie Gibson.

For a while, around the turn of the millennium, we both worked on the eighth floor of ABC Network News in New York. I was just starting my career, but he had been on-air at the network since 1975. We didn’t have much interaction beyond exchanging pleasantries in the hallway, but he always struck me as a grounded fellow.

So maybe it was fitting that he would break the news to the nation. Then again, Gibson’s words probably served more as a reminder because, back then, that’s all Americans needed. They were used to both parties touting the revenue-generating benefits of tax cuts — JFK was another prominent Democratic tax-cutter. And they were used to both parties working together more generally.

But two decades later, America has fallen into tribalism. Gone are the days when major legislation was backed by both parties: The Social Security Act of 1935 enjoyed 90 percent Democratic support and 75 percent Republican, and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 had 60 percent Democratic support and, again, 75 percent Republican. But 2010’s Affordable Care Act (AKA Obamacare) passed with zero Republican votes in Congress and Trump’s 2018 tax-reform bill passed with zero Democratic votes.

Instead of looking for opportunities to cooperate, the parties now seek out every excuse to tear each other apart. The spectacle is especially sad during tax time. It’s a time when every American should remember what might have been. In cases when lower tax rates would generate more revenue — and projected revenues are often rosier than reality — both sides could get something important to them: a better business climate for Republicans and more government revenue for Democrats.

Searching for Answers

So why wouldn’t progressives call for tax cuts in cases when doing so would generate more revenue?

I can think of two reasons:

They don’t know tax cuts can increase revenue. They don’t care.

It’s hard to believe political insiders wouldn’t know some basic tax history. And certain progressive stalwarts who aren’t quite in the socialist camp have become uneasy with certain tax-the-rich proposals. Take California Gov. Gavin Newsom. He opposes a proposed Golden State ballot measure that would slap a special wealth tax on billionaires because he realizes what it would do to government coffers.

The argument that certain taxes are counterproductive even to progressive goals is well known, so, it seems very likely that the “they don’t care” explanation trumps “they don’t know.” That means something else, say, “fairness,” hating the rich or (most likely) winning elections, means more to them than funding the social programs they think will do so much good for the needy. But imagine if we lived in a world with more Charlies.

Imagine if every time AOC hollered about raising taxes on the rich some journalist would challenge her the way Charlie Gibson challenged Barack Obama.

Congresswoman, you want to raise taxes on the rich, but that would lead to less government revenue. That would hurt the very programs you tout so enthusiastically.

Congresswoman, isn’t it more important to help the poor than tax the rich?

If we had more Charlies, perhaps they’d press further and point out a related simple truth hiding in plain view: There aren’t enough rich to eat. Even if we confiscated every penny from “the rich,” it wouldn’t be enough to fund America’s current spending let alone supercharged socialist dreams.

Again, progressive politicians likely understand that, but they also know that their target voters remain seduced by eat-the-rich myths. A candidate’s top priority isn’t spreading truth, and even a socialist candidate’s top priority isn’t spreading socialism — it’s winning elections.

But what if our culture were filled with more journalists, filmmakers, and professors who were willing to break from the herd?

Perhaps voters still wouldn’t pay attention. Or perhaps they’d still want to tax the rich for the sake of “fairness.” Then again, perhaps enough voters would see through eat-the-rich fables so that ambitious candidates would realize that perpetuating those myths would cost them more votes than it’d gain them.

If only we had more Charlies.