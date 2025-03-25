I keep hearing how the madness is behind us, but that message hasn’t reached many influential institutions. It hasn’t reached Harvard, Sundance, or the Oscars. Apparently, it hasn’t reached Disney either.

The studio can still summon some of that storied magic from time to time. Inside Out 2 was a huge hit. But these days Disney delivers a declining Star Wars franchise as well as plenty of titles that range from underperformers (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Little Mermaid) to flops (Strange World, Lightyear). After a disappointing opening weekend, the Snow White live-action remake seems poised to end up as another Disney dud.

As is so often the case, Disney execs keep burning themselves.

Once again, a Disney movie ignited another culture war skirmish. It probably wasn’t the smartest move for lead actress Rachel Zegler to rip the original movie’s plot or suggest that the prince was a stalker.

Then after October 7, the pro-Palestinian Zegler and her Israeli co-star Gal Gadot emerged as antagonists both on screen and off. The new Snow White has delivered so many dustups, but let’s focus on one — the dwarf controversy.

It’s emblematic of how today’s Disney dooms itself by making the same simple mistake over and over.

Dinklage vs Disney vs Dwarfs

Peter Dinklage had already gained fame and fortune from performing in movies such as The Station Agent and Elf, but Game of Thrones cemented his status as the world’s most famous dwarf performer. So it’s no surprise that Disney execs paid attention when Dinklage called them hypocrites for casting a Latina actress in the lead role of a movie that he thinks infantilizes dwarfs. “You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that f—ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together?” Dinklage said on Marc Maron’s podcast in January 2022.

Filming had yet to begin, and Disney suits quickly shifted into damage-control mode. They worked behind the scenes to try to mollify Dinklage and released a statement that declared, “we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

In an attempt to sidestep any gathering rage, execs opted for CGI dwarfs and began shooting at a studio outside of London. Then came a second blaze of controversy. After an on-set photo leaked, outrage erupted from the other side of the culture war:

The Snow White character walking through a verdant field trailed not by the dwarfs of tradition but by seven people of various heights and races and genders. The British press gleefully spread it far and wide. No matter that the seven were actors playing a crew of bandits from a separate plotline, the damage had been done. Observers reached an incorrect conclusion that Disney’s Snow White had traded in her dwarfs for a Benetton ad.

Disney tried to extinguish that fire by releasing an image from the film showing Zegler standing with the seven computer-generated dwarfs—see, no Benetton ad! But that move ignited another fire. Now Disney had enraged dwarf actors.

By choosing CGI over flesh-and-blood performers, Disney had erased a huge and rare opportunity for them. “This could have been a life-changing opportunity,” said Dylan Postl, a dwarf actor and WWE wrestler. “All of these dwarfs have separate personalities, distinct personalities,” he said. “It’s not ‘Snow White and the Seven Kinda Normal-Sized Humans.’”

We see the same story all over the entertainment industry.

In the name of progress, executives and casting directors routinely deny some of the most coveted roles to performers from minority groups. Never mind that all actors love to play villains, we can’t have black people play bad guys because we must champion positive representation!

With “allies” like those, who needs enemies?

Dooming Themselves

So how did Disney execs get themselves into this mess?

Let’s start with the issue where they were the least culpable. Remember that misinterpreted “Benetton ad” photo that caused so much fury? Yes, Disney had already given critics many reasons to suspect that the company had been corrupted by social justice groupthink. But the phony photo controversy was manufactured by an anti-woke echo chamber that was more eager to rip Disney than report the story accurately.

Can’t blame the suits for that one, but you can blame them for other blunders.

First, they assumed that Peter Dinklage speaks for all dwarfs. Then they made the same kind of mistake again. Recall that after Dinklage slammed Disney, the company released a statement noting that execs “have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

Note the word community.

When Disney execs come calling in regards to a high-stakes controversy, what kind of dwarfs pick up the phone? Are they a random sample of everyday people? Probably not. A certain kind of person is drawn to jobs where they declare themselves spokespeople for whole communities.

From the dwarf community to the black community to the trans community, whenever an identity term precedes the word “community,” you can be pretty sure that the self-appointed representatives don’t reflect the viewpoint diversity of that group of people.

The trans “community” might hate JK Rowling, but we can’t be sure trans people generally do. The black “community” might support defunding the police, but black people never did.

If they cared about the truth, skittish executives could find out what regular people think. Public opinion polls have been hiding in plain sight since 2020, yet many Americans are still squeamish about asserting the simple truth that black people never wanted to defund the police. New York Times columnist Pamela Paul even praised author Freddie deBoer as “brave” for pointing out something that was obvious to any observer who refuses to let attention-hogging activists speak for an entire group of people.

Remember the Iron Law of Outrage: Activists don’t necessarily represent the group they purport to represent.

In theory, activists could represent many different points of view, but in practice activists found in entertainment execs’ contact lists almost always represent one very peculiar, very progressive point of view. This group represents a minority view even among lefties. I call them Eight Percenters because they represent only about eight percent of America.

Unfortunately, skittish executives don’t seem terribly interested in the truth. They’re mostly focused on avoiding controversy, and to them that means extinguishing the fire in their line of sight. But execs who fail to learn from their mistakes are like arsonists who get caught in their own flames.

They rush to the fire they see, but overlook how their efforts to smother it generate unintended consequences that create an even bigger conflagration. When they move to a new project, they create new fires.

As long as entertainment execs try to please the general public by catering to Eight Percenter activists, they will continue to be their own worst enemies. Activists routinely distort reality. That’s just what they do. It’s practically in the job description.

You’d think those who helm multibillion-dollar companies would know that by now. You’d think a long series of very public implosions might prompt them to fix their myopia. You’d think that, but Snow White suggests Disney execs are locked in a sad cycle of self immolation.

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post.

His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here on Substack or on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Ted and his wife and producing partner Courtney Moorehead Balaker are now making a narrative feature film based on Rob Henderson’s bestselling book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.