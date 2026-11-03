It’s easy to romanticize voting. After all, so many ads make it seem so empowering: Rock the vote! My vote is my voice! Choose or lose!

And these days, more voters are choosing socialism. Our nation’s biggest city voted for a socialist mayor, our nation’s second biggest city will vote for a socialist or a Castroite for mayor, and in Michigan another fellow traveler leads the race for the U.S. Senate.

We’re told voters are fed up with billionaires, data centers, and the high cost of living. That’s why so many are willing to opt for such a radical choice. Power to the people? Not exactly.

Move past the platitudes, and you’ll discover that democracy often represents the triumph of sophistry over sincerity. Of promises over performance. Of rhetoric over reality.

Who wins a given election? The candidates with the best records, arguments, evidence, and experience? Yeah, right.

Democracy rewards those who are good at scapegoating, raising money in shady ways, and making dopey TikTok videos. When people are good at these things in the real world, we call them losers. But when they’re good at these things in the political world, we call them senators. The same Bizarro World quality extends to something of crucial importance —the Say-Do Gap.

You might say you love your sister-in-law’s meatloaf, but what do you do when it’s piled on your plate? If you get caught feeding it to the dog, you have just revealed your true preference.

You have to deal with your sister-in-law, but in democracy everyone must deal with everyone else’s fakery. Democracy is for fakers because democracy perpetuates a high-stakes Say-Do Gap. Americans say they want one thing, but then do something else.

Two Kinds of Voting

Voting requires only slightly more effort than taking a nap. There’s no studying required. You don’t have to pass a quiz that confirms you are even minimally informed about anything. Don’t know what the First Amendment is? No problem. Think George Washington invented slavery? Here’s your ballot.

And you’re free to vote for candidates for any reason at all. Maybe you like the ones who are tall or have shiny hair or who are good at rolling up their sleeves and nodding solemnly at “working people” in diners.

These days we don’t even have to haul our heinies to polling places. Simply pause “Is It Cake?” and drop your completed ballot in your own mailbox. Congratulations citizen, you could complete the whole voting process in under 10 minutes.

If voting is at one end of the say-do gap. What will we find at the other? That would be moving. If you’re willing to uproot your family, rip your kids from their friends, and travel to some strange land in search of a better life, that’s far more than talk. That’s a real commitment.

As I’ve noted before, when you examine which states Americans flee from and to, the picture looks quite a bit different than what you see on cable news and social media. Americans often vote with their feet and when they do, they usually run away from Bernie Sanders and his children.

In recent decades, millions of Americans have moved to states that offer more economic freedom. Yes, foot voters dig freedom. It’s a phenomenon confirmed by many studies. Of course, few U-Haulers pour over indexes of economic freedom. They choose their destinations based on what economic freedom delivers. Take housing.

It’s a hot topic these days. And if you’d like an affordable house, your best bet would be to go somewhere where there are lots of homes for sale. That usually leaves you with two choices: some terrible place where nobody wants to live or a happening place where politicians give builders considerable freedom.

It shouldn’t be surprising when places with plenty of land use freedom offer plenty of affordable housing. What should be surprising is when voters don’t understand this very basic connection.

Consider New York City. It’s home to the nation’s most regulated housing market but that didn’t stop Mayor Zohran Mamdani from blaming absurdly steep housing costs on, who else?, greedy capitalists! When quasi-socialist policies create an affordability crisis, Mamdani figures it’s time to double down on more of the same. We’ll see if his winning smile and social media acumen is enough to undermine economic reality. But what if he falls short?

If some frustrated Mamdani voters end up moving to, say, zoning-free Houston, should we still consider them socialists? What if Americans continue to vote for socialists but also continue to relocate to freer destinations? What represents the actual will of the people: what they do inside the voting booth or what they do outside of it?

The Least Bad Alternative

Maybe we should yank democracy from the fakers. Instead of holding national elections, we could divvy up seats in Congress based on net domestic migration. Terrible idea, you say? Maybe. But at least you might be able to get through a five-minute YouTube video without seeing a political ad.

But if my bold vision is too much for you, let me propose a compromise. Let’s recommit ourselves to that very American idea — federalism. Remember all that about the states being laboratories of democracy?

Instead of handing over more and more power to Washington, let’s allow the states to become even more distinct than they already are.

Some states might try to woo domestic migrants by creating a Bernie-topia. Others might model themselves after Ronald Reagan or Trump or Oprah or Jesse “The Body” Ventura.

We could still have national elections (note my generous concession), but they’d be less insane because the zero-sumness would have been decreased. If the “other” side wins, it wouldn’t be such a catastrophe, because you wouldn’t have to surrender so much to the sophists, blowhards, and demagogues.

You’d still enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing you could always vote with your feet.