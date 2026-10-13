If you are caught possessing the Bible in North Korea, you might be imprisoned, tortured, or executed. That’s because the North Korean government bans the Bible.

Now compare that example to what could happen to you if you possess a “banned” book, such as The 1619 Project, in the United States. Forget getting imprisoned, tortured, or executed. You’d have a better chance of being interviewed for an NPR piece about the evils of book bans.

Confused? You should be.

That’s because in America you can buy the “banned” book at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Walmart, Target and many other booksellers. If you don’t want to pay for it, you’ll probably be able to find it at your local library. Writing at Fair for All, mulhern reports finding 45 copies at just one system.

Your kids might have access to it at their school libraries. Maybe they’ve already been exposed to it because teachers have taught it in thousands of classrooms across the nation. Maybe you’ve come across “banned” book displays at libraries and bookstores that feature piles of The 1619 Project along with other “banned” books. Maybe you’ve noticed the hoopla surrounding “Banned Books Week.”

Today, everyone from librarians to journalists and filmmakers treats modern book “bans” with the same gravity we used to reserve for actual book bans.

How did we get here?