Warning: Spoilers ahead!

As an indie filmmaker, I’m supposed to root for the rebirth of the theater. Even so, I’m rarely eager to head to the big screen for a particular film. Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day was an exception. It seemed to be the rare big-budget film that offers audiences something new and compelling. But then I heard what it was about, and it all felt rather stale.

Consider the premise: whistleblowers discover a government cover-up of classified information that proves aliens exist and walk among us. That sounds about as novel as the last episode of House Hunters. Hollywood has explored some version of that plot countless times including in The X-Files, the long-running series as well as the feature film Fight of the Future, Independence Day, Transformers, Captive State, and, of course, Spielberg’s own Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Then again, if you take all the movies ever made and strip away all the aliens, car chases, misunderstandings, score settling, and budding romances, you’re bound to find plenty of sameness. Turns out storytellers just don’t have access to very many plot lines. After decades of research, Christopher Booker boiled storytelling down to only seven basic archetypal structures.

But that’s not so bad. Artists often reveal new insights even as they take viewers along a familiar storyline. Maybe that’s what Spielberg has delivered.

Here We Go Again?

Let’s take a closer look at his tale:

At the heart of the story is Daniel (Josh O’Connor), a cybersecurity whistleblower, and his girlfriend, Jane (Eve Hewson), a former novice in a nunnery. Through conversations with Noah (Colin Firth), head of the shadowy WARDEX corporation, Jane starts to have second thoughts about helping Daniel leak the extraterrestrial documents. For centuries, societies have been built on religion. If humans had evidence that aliens were real, Jane wonders, would they turn away from God and start worshipping these otherworldly deities instead?

I’m trying not to yawn, but Spielberg’s not making it easy. Since I haven’t seen the movie yet, it’s very possible I’m missing something. But if the above summary is mostly accurate, then we could say: Well, it’s possible some people would worship aliens. (Note that the Yahoo News article I linked to is titled: “Could Aliens Replace God?”)

People worship all kinds of things, sometimes including themselves. But are they warranted in worshiping those things? That’s a different question, one that Spielberg seems to address:

“If a real ‘disclosure day’ was to occur, there would be ontological shock,” Spielberg tells USA TODAY. “All of our foundational realities would be shattered and blown apart by a new foundational reality that some of us would accept and others would reject. There would be a big shake-up in the world; it would shake certain core, fundamental beliefs.”

He suggests that, yes, the discovery of aliens would and should shatter our core beliefs. And whose core beliefs would be shattered? He suggests we’re all in trouble, but focuses on Christians, more specifically, on Catholics.

Recall that Jane is a former Catholic nun. Eight Percenters’ general frostiness toward Catholicism, and especially to priests and popes, often thaws a bit for nuns. And if nuns are tolerable, former nuns are even better. And in the interest of disclosure, I’ll note that I’m Catholic so I’m bringing my own biases to the discussion. Let me also address my non-Christian readers: Here I’m not arguing for the truth of Christianity. I’m merely pointing out the narrow-mindedness of our culture’s most influential storytellers.

Case in point:

But for Disclosure Day screenwriter David Koepp, it was crucial to address these ideas through the characters of Jane and her mentor, Sister Maura (Elizabeth Marvel), an open-minded Catholic nun.

Sister Maura might still be a nun, but don’t worry, she’s “open minded”!

One might expect that an elder nun like Sister Maura “would be terribly threatened by the idea of extraterrestrial life,” Koepp says. “Instead, she is completely peaceful with it and has really intelligent, almost Buddhist things to say about it: ‘Why would He create an entire universe but save it only for us?’ I love that.”

How nice that Koepp loves his own writing, but Buddhists don’t believe in a personal, creator god, so I’m not sure why he’d reference Buddhism in this context. If I were cynical, I might suggest that lauding Buddhism allows social elites to embrace ancient wisdom while still distancing themselves from “problematic” Western Culture. More significant, though, is the question Koepp loves: Why would He create an entire universe but save it only for us?

Why do artists continue to think of God as an engineer who must make efficient use of raw materials? Christian philosopher and theologian William Lane Craig suggests a different view:

Why not take the enormity of the cosmos to redound to the majesty and greatness of the God who created it? I think of God like a cosmic artist extravagantly splashing His canvas with colors and shapes that may serve no practical purpose but are aesthetically beautiful.

Koepp references man’s unfathomable smallness: “We can’t go out into space, look back on Earth and not reflect on our place in the universe.” That’s a good point. It’s also one pop culture has repeated over and over. But God as the cosmic artist — now that’s a fresh idea that should appeal to artists. Yet Spielberg and his team seem content to stick with the familiar.

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It’s true that ancient cosmology placed earth at the center of the universe, but contrary to popular opinion, that wasn’t man forcing himself into an honored position. It was man acknowledging his lowliness. The ancients saw the universe as a giant onion in which gravity pulled all the muck and everything dreadful into the center. So on this view, Earth stood as the cosmic sewer while the outer rings of the onion represented the heavens. According to Christianity, human value stems not from our location in the universe or our size relative to it, but from our being created in the image and likeness of God.

But what about the supposed conflict between science and religion?

It wouldn’t be surprising if Spielberg believed that. It’s a trope about as familiar as E.T. coverups. And yes, Christians themselves often fuel this perception. Maybe that’s why Spielberg thinks the hypothetical discovery of aliens would throw Christianity itself into disarray. But Christian thinkers have long addressed the alien question.

Craig, for instance, remains completely unbothered by the potential existence of aliens and argues that the existence of extraterrestrial life would pose no theological crisis to Christianity. When asked about the possibility of aliens, astronomer and priest Richard D’Souza of the Vatican Observatory responded, “They would be children of God.”

That response might surprise the producers of Disclosure Day, but it shouldn’t be surprising to those who actually bother to pay attention to what learned Christians have to say on the matter. Christianity holds that one God created the universe, as well as any aliens that may or may not live within it. Christians shouldn’t fear aliens if they exist. As St. Agustine said more than one and a half millennia ago, “All truth is God’s truth.”

Another Onion

In a non-physical sense, we still live in Ptolemy’s world. Pop culture stands at the center of the onion, and social gravity weighs us down with hackneyed ideas and naive conventional wisdom. No wonder we often mistake conformity for subversion.

That’s the tired way of the monoculture: Ignore massive swaths of the human experience and tread endlessly over the same territory: man’s insignificance in a massive universe, close-minded Christians resisting uncomfortable truths, government coverups of the existence of aliens — and, of course, you need an evil corporation at the center of it all.

Artists should absolutely tell stories about close-minded Christians, evil corporations, and alien coverups, but don’t stop there.

Maybe it’s time for artists to reexamine dead dogmas such as the supposed conflict between religion and science. Maybe it’s time for them to really appreciate that all humans, even ones who call themselves scientists, will avoid truth that challenges their dogmas. Maybe it’s time to remove the blinders and appreciate that the world of ideas is nearly as vast as the universe itself.