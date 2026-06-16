Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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alexander.helphand's avatar
alexander.helphand
39m

Very good very true, even if I am not a Christian.(Jewish) why should I give up my belief in G-d even if something else intelligent comes along. The people who think that have no idea of what believers really feel. Another minor point I think it was Robert Heinlein who went through all the story archetypes and came with about 7. The little tailor that could. etc.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
3h

Good article.

My experience is that the people who are most inclined to judge are the least capable of doing so.

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