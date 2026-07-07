Folks in Hollywood want it all. And part of wanting it all means they want to be perceived as rebellious. But here’s another part: They also want to be adored. One part of their goal requires subverting expectations and the other requires conforming to them. Turns out it’s tricky to be a rebellious conformist.

Producers, artists, execs, and others have long used a simple formula that allows them to have their cake and eat it too. They conform to the expectations of their peer group and rebel against those who have little influence over their careers, earnings, and reputations. It may be the safest way to rebel.

In practice, rebelling safely means serving audiences a whole lot of monotony. Not monotony in editing, cinematography, story structure and so on, but monotony in themes, topics, characters, and stories. Audiences keep signaling that they want a break from the monotony — and just this week small-budget Young Washington topped big-budget Supergirl at the box office — but our culture’s most influential storytellers usually keep serving audiences more of the same.

And the flip side of that monotony is avoidance. Hollywood avoids taboo themes, topics, characters, and stories. Sometimes they buckle under societal pressure and take a walk on the wild side, but that walk usually remains comfortably within the borders of “correct” opinion.

Producers make use of all kinds of tricks — race and sex swapping, rewriting history, and so on, to maintain the charade. They suck up to The Man while pretending to stick it to him. They delight in offending certain groups and take great care to avoid offending others. I call it the Braun Rule: Hollywood wants movies that are controversial, but not problematic.

Then along comes Citizen Vigilante.

The revenge exploitation movie addresses the hottest of hot topics: mass migration and crime. It’s a topic that Eight Percenters regard as taboo, but it’s one that Ninety Two percenters want addressed. So what will the fallout be? Will Citizen Vigilante save audiences from cultural groupthink or are we destined to eye roll our way through more of the same?