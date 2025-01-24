Independent film legend David Lynch died recently at age 78.

The filmmaker was about as indie as it gets.

He had the hair, the quirks, and the smoldering smoking poses. Sure, those cancer sticks killed him, but even the CDC can’t deny that smoking looks cool.

And, of course, there were Lynch’s films and shows — packed with avant guard filmmaking techniques, abstruse themes, and racy storylines. He gave us The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, Wild at Heart, and Twin Peaks, among others.

But Lynch was indie in another way too. When it came to politics, he didn’t run with Hollywood’s shiny herd.

OK, he did support Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential primaries.

But he then voted for Libertarian Gary Johnson in the general election. He was an outspoken supporter of Ronald Reagan and even dined with him at the White House.

Lynch’s work once graced the cover of National Review and he kind of sort of praised Donald Trump.