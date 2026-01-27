What would you be afraid to tell your therapist?

Therapist Jonathan Alpert recalls a female patient who expressed trepidation and shame about admitting a hidden desire to him. Did she want to have an affair, break ties with her parents, or commit a crime? No, she wanted something much less dramatic.

She wanted to lose weight.

We could imagine a patient swelling with anxiety as she prepares to verbalize a twisted desire for the first time. But wanting to lose weight? Why should that desire slip into the forbidden zone?

Enter the body positivity movement.

Adherents believe any body can be beautiful, and any body can be healthy. Body positivity has inspired countless Instagram posts from celebrities ranging from Lizzo to Lena Dunham. It’s what led Sports Illustrated to showcase plus-sized models, and it’s what led online mobs to torment Adele for losing weight.

Some activists even advise patients to hand medical staff “don’t weigh me” cards that ask that they not be weighed “unless it’s (really) medically necessary.” Forget all that doctor talk about obesity increasing your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

To the activists, obesity is empowerment.

Alpert reports that many of his clients pretend to go along with the empowerment talk. Publicly they ape the jargon of “self acceptance,” but privately they want to lose weight. One woman admitted to rewriting texts to friends over and over to ensure she sounded sufficiently body positive. Such people fear backlash from friends and social media, but that’s not all they fear.

Where Have All the Good Therapists Gone?

Through my Coddling of the American Mind movie journey, I’ve encountered many people who fume at the current state of therapy. They tell me that it’s hard to find a therapist who hasn’t been captured by trendy groupthink. It seems the ideological capture extends beyond top-tier social justice topics such as race, sex, and gender. According to Alpert, the capture extends to body positivity as well. That’s right, many overweight and obese Americans don’t just fear the outside world, they fear the world that exists within the four walls of their sessions. They fear their own therapists.

Of course, compassion is a must and therapists shouldn’t try to finger wag patients to thinness. But many seem to be overdoing it in the opposite direction. Alpert reports speaking with patients who said they “edited their stories to sound more self-accepting than they felt, worried that their real feelings would disappoint the therapist.” The self-censorship extended to appointments with medical doctors. One woman “dreaded doctor visits because she felt she had to act indifferent about weight-loss options.”

Such scenes repeated until something began to melt away the self-censorship. It wasn’t that patients grew more courageous or that therapists became more sensible. It was the emergence of a drug called Ozempic.

Patients no longer had to agonize over texts, social media posts, and therapy sessions. They replaced long, fraught interactions with something simple. They took the drug and lost the weight.

The Pretend World of Activism

While researching and shooting The Coddling movie, I began to pose a question to the Gen Z students I encountered: Roughly what percentage of people on campus are true social justice believers and what percentage are simply intimidated into going along with the program?

The guesstimates varied, but one important commonality stood out. The true believers always represented a rather small minority. Here is the environment college students described: A vocal minority of thought policers enforces conformity, while most students get intimidated into self-censorship. A third group composed of dissidents who fight the madness usually remains too small to have much impact on the campus social scene.

That big-picture view squares with more rigorous analyses. Take the findings of Northwestern University’s Forest Romm and Kevin Waldman.

Between 2023 and 2025, they conducted 1,452 confidential interviews with undergraduates at their university and the University of Michigan. The psychology researchers asked students: “Have you ever pretended to hold more progressive views than you truly endorse to succeed socially or academically?”

Eighty-eight percent said yes. Large majorities admitted to self censoring their beliefs on topics such as family values, politics, and gender identity. It may seem like nearly all college students embrace the idea of gender as a broad spectrum, but looks can be deceiving. Romm and Waldman discovered that only seven percent of respondents held that view.

Regular readers will notice that that figure comes close to my magic number. I’m always complaining about “Eight Percenters.” They’re the ones who ensure our larger culture operates rather like a college campus. The British research organization More in Common calls Eight Percenters “Progressive Activists,” and notes that members of this tribe are very online, very likely to spout off about politics, and very influential (they’re overrepresented in cultural institutions).

That combination of attributes allows Eight Percenters to create the illusion that their views are far more popular than they really are. They create the illusion that most women prioritize careers over family, that black people want to defund the police, that minorities support racial preferences, and that most people believe gender is a spectrum with a bazillion identities.

Eight Percenters enjoy more power and influence than they should, but they’re playing a dangerous game. A movement held together by intimidation remains far more fragile than one bound by conviction. The groupthink spell can be undone by a little boy who hollers about the emperor being naked or by an unexpected threat such as Ozempic.

“The medicine did not change me,” said one patient. “It let me stop pretending.”

I’ve seen that with those who have broken with social justice extremism. When they stop pretending in one domain of life, they’re eager to discover other areas where they’ve been deceived. Once they get a taste of the truth, they want more.

What a strange turn it would be if weight loss drugs nudged out culture in a saner direction.