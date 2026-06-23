Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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Herbert Jacobi's avatar
Herbert Jacobi
2d

Nightmare Alley is a remake of a 1947 film starring Tyrone Power. I guess Anti-Americanism goes back almost 80 years? The original was a commercial\critical failure but is now considered a classic Film Noir. Sometimes a film review tells you more about the reviewer than the film and the reviewer sees in it what they want to see and not what is in the film itself. Can't wait for the complaints about McBeth for showing the downside of marriage and ambition to get ahead. Or Romeo and Juliet being about the downside of teenage romance.

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John Olson's avatar
John Olson
2d

I saw "American Beauty" and thought the characters were so unlifelike that they were practically cardboard cutouts. How many men do you know who blackmailed their bosses with sexual harassment slanders? How many of us have neighbors who are Nazis and teenage girls with crushes on middle aged men? How many homicidal real estate agents have you ever met?

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