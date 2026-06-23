The Big 2-5-0 is right around the corner, so naturally pollsters and journalists are chattering about the American Dream. Is it dead or alive? If it’s alive, who thinks they can achieve it and who can’t? Different polls tell somewhat different stories, but what seems pretty clear is that belief in the American dream is slumping.

We could point to many reasons, but I’ll borrow some social justice language and suggest that much of the problem is systemic, not in the sense that activists mean it, but systemic nonetheless. Some people arrive at their conclusions through the careful consideration of arguments and evidence, but most conform to the bend of the system. If we hear a similar story throughout our lives, it’s only natural that we begin to conform our worldview to the grand narrative. And that’s what the monoculture provides: a systemic dissemination of grand narratives.

We hear the narratives from kindergarten through college and beyond. Teachers, professors, journalists, and artists often speak with one voice. That’s especially true when it comes to most important issues, including the American Dream.

Today let’s focus on one piece of the system, one to which I’ve devoted most of my professional life — movies. It’d be impractical to focus on movies in general, so let’s focus on the most influential ones. Let’s focus on the movies nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award since 2000, and only those in which the American Dream emerges as an important theme.

I made the safe prediction that such movies would generally depict the American Dream in a negative light. And wouldn’t you know it, I was right!

Here’s Gemini’s summary:

When analyzing Best Picture nominees since 2000 through the specific lens of the American Dream—defined as the belief that anyone, regardless of where they were born or what class they were born into, can attain success, upward mobility, and prosperity through hard work and determination—the breakdown heavily favors a negative or deeply cynical view. Out of roughly two dozen modern Best Picture nominees where the American Dream is a central driving narrative, the overwhelming majority act as subversions or indictments of that ideal.

The final tally stands at:

Negative: 14

Positive: 5

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Consider Gemini’s list:

The Negative (14 Films)

These films argue that the American Dream is either a predatory myth, an unachievable promise that leaves people economically broken, or a toxic pursuit that destroys a person’s soul and morality.

Anora (2024): A brutal deconstruction of the class divide, proving that a working-class woman cannot simply “marry up” into a modern American fairy tale without being crushed by the sheer weight of institutional capital.

Nomadland (2020): Shows the bleak aftermath of the dream, following elderly Americans who worked hard their entire lives only to end up unhoused and working transient seasonal jobs.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) & The Big Short (2015): Both present the hyper-capitalist dream as an unhinged, predatory playground where success is achieved strictly through fraud, exploitation, and the destruction of the middle class.

There Will Be Blood (2007): The ultimate epic on American reinvention, arguing that the ruthless pursuit of wealth and oil leaves the self-made tycoon entirely isolated, broken, and spiritually dead.

Hell or High Water (2016): A modern Western showing how predatory banking chains hollowed out small towns, forcing desperate people to rob banks just to secure a legacy for their children.

Nightmare Alley (2021): A noir look at the concept of the self-made man, showing how a grifter’s ambition leads him from absolute poverty to massive wealth, only to completely destroy him.

The Irishman (2019): Positions organized crime as the natural, dark mirror to American corporate mobility—proving that “climbing the ladder” requires trading away your humanity.

American Beauty (1999/2000): [Won in 2000] The ultimate satire of suburban complacency, demonstrating that achieving the pristine house, family, and corporate job can still leave a person hollow and spiritually starved.

Mank (2020), Joker (2019), Elvis (2022), and American Fiction (2023) also heavily critique how corporate, media, or social systems commodify and corrupt individual ambition.

The Positive (5 Films)

These films maintain a more traditional, optimistic belief in the American Dream, showing that grit, familial sacrifice, and determination can genuinely overcome systemic or economic barriers.

King Richard (2021): A classic framing of the dream, illustrating how absolute familial focus, relentless discipline, and belief in one’s children can pull an entire family out of systemic poverty and into global excellence.

CODA (2021): An optimistic look at working-class adaptation and individual mobility, proving that an insular, struggling fishing family can maintain their legacy while their daughter achieves a higher education.

The Fighter (2010): A gritty but fundamentally hopeful sports narrative showing how a working-class individual can rise above familial chaos and poverty to achieve absolute athletic mobility.

Seabiscuit (2003): A classic Depression-era narrative that celebrates how broken individuals can band together, work hard, and capture the nation’s heart by engineering a true underdog success story.

Erin Brockovich (2000): A triumphant look at individual meritocracy, where a down-on-her-luck single mother uses sheer work ethic and determination to bring down a corporate giant.

What Do You Mean?

Of course, simply defining the American Dream is tricky. My guess is that most people don’t assign a specific definition to it, but so many of us define success in relation to our circle of friends, family, and acquaintances. And that’s where we can run into trouble.

It’s common for young people to take their parents as a reference point. If their lives don’t turn out better than their parents’, then the system has failed and the American Dream is a myth.

But that’s a mental trap that leads to misery.

Few appreciate the truth that, throughout history, stagnation was the norm. Yet the success of the West, and especially America, has conditioned many generations to assume that material progress is the natural order of things. Instead of feeling gratitude for the many wonders modern life delivers, we see ourselves as victims if our houses, cars, and careers aren’t better than mom and dad’s. It doesn’t matter that the typical American enjoys more luxuries than kings from centuries past. The monoculture exacerbates our natural inclination toward shortsightedness, and systemic myopia delivered by institutions such as education, media, and entertainment leaves us feeling like serfs.

I’ll offer some thoughts on some of the films on the list, and since AI is fallible and my memory is even more fallible, I welcome any thoughts readers might have. If a film has been mischaracterized, let me know. Maybe some important films are missing from the list and others don’t belong on it.

Now let’s get to some of the movies on the list.

Filmmakers’ depiction of Wall Streeters are just about as predictable as their depiction of oil executives. So chances are good that movies that explore such characters will show the American Dream in a negative light. That’s what we have here with The Big Short, The Wolf of Wall Street, There Will Be Blood, and Hell or High Water.

Even the handful of “optimistic” films don’t do much to illuminate the “optimistic” side of the American Dream debate. I’m a sucker for films about athletes, but I think most people probably regard the sports world as existing separately from the larger economy. Perhaps that critique holds more for The Fighter than for King Richard.

And maybe too much time has passed since I’ve watched it, but I admit to being surprised to see Erin Brockovich on the list. Yes, Brockovich’s hard work eventually leads to triumph, and for now the questionable science behind the saga is mostly beside the point. But I’ve always categorized the movie that delivered Oscar gold to Julia Roberts as very much a monoculture-approved product that reinforces the Eight Percenter worldview on issues such as sexism, environmental degradation, and corporate mendacity.

When it comes to the American Dream, I probably speak for most filmgoers when I say I’m rooting, not for blanket optimism, but for movies that reflect a greater swath of reality. Let’s absolutely explore the downsides of the American Dream, but let’s not always lay the blame at the feet of the free enterprise system.

Let’s place the plight of struggling Americans in historical context. And yes, let’s also explore the real-life optimistic side of the American Dream, the one that keeps attracting immigrants from around the world and, despite their vocal promises to the contrary, keeps preventing sour natives from trying their luck overseas.