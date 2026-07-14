You can’t keep a bad idea down, not in America, not today.

Socialism — perhaps the ultimate luxury belief — is enjoying yet another undeserved moment in the sun. Hollywood loves it, so do young people, professors, the faux-working class, and downwardly mobile college grads in New York who helped elect AOC, Mamdani, and most recently, a new batch of charmers including Avila Chevalier. She won her primary and will likely head to Congress despite supporting nationalizing pharmaceutical companies, suspending rent and mortgage payments, and “seiz[ing] all properties from landlords.”

I wonder if Bernie Sanders envisioned so much “progress” when he launched his long-shot campaign for president roughly a decade ago. Sanders remains the unofficial father of 21st Century American socialism, so it might seem natural to blame him for the current mess. But, dear reader, I’d like you to consider someone else, someone named George Stephanopoulos.

You see, back in 2015, Bernie presented the longtime ABC News journalist with a golden opportunity to —just maybe — stop the madness before it started. And well, George blew it.

On This Week with George Stephanopoulos, the host allowed Sanders to frame nations such as Sweden as a successful example of democratic socialism. Don’t think Stalin or Kim, think ABBA and that jolly muppet!

There’s just one problem — Sweden isn’t socialist.

Stephanopoulos shouldn’t have been caught flat footed. A veteran journalist should have at least a cursory understanding of European economic systems. And Sanders’ Scandinavian myth-making didn’t come out of nowhere. He had been making similar claims since at least 2006. Had Stephanopoulos done just a little homework, he could have pressed Sanders about his wild claim.

Isn’t it true that Sweden grew wealthy thanks to market-based policies such as free trade and limited government?

It’s true Sweden experimented with something like socialism, but that was short-lived. After the experiment failed, the nation returned to market-based policies in the 90s. As Swedish author Johan Norberg points out, “We’ve been socialist and we’ve been successful, just never at the same time.”

Yes, Sweden has an extensive welfare state, but the economy remains market-based and includes many policies socialists hate including universal school vouchers, no occupational licensing, no inheritance tax, and a tax code that’s less progressive than America’s.

But instead of acquainting Bernie with reality, George took the bait. He allowed his claim to stand unchallenged thus giving it a patina of fact. And he didn’t stop there: He lobbed a softball and Bernie went yard.

“I can hear the Republican attack ad right now: He wants America to look more like Scandinavia.”

“That’s right,” Sanders responded. “And what’s wrong with that?”

No doubt countless misled viewers pondered the same rhetorical question. Years later, Bernie’s fat slab of propaganda remains one of the most enduring myths about socialism.

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Let’s Get Focused, People! Operation Focused Heat

Today many people and organizations cover media bias, but the effort is diffused. Imagine if it were focused instead. After all, a magnifying glass generates heat only when focused.

Imagine if, shortly after the interview aired, ABC News execs were inundated with complaints from citizens, academics, and prominent Swedes demanding Stephanopoulos set the record straight. Imagine if independent journalists queried him on camera as he headed to and from work. Imagine if this effort were sustained for weeks, maybe longer. Imagine if it were chronicled on social media.

OK, maybe it’d still fail. But it might not.

And even failure could lead to many successes.

Consider the effect it might have on other journalists. After a while, they might realize that there’s a chance they could be held personally responsible for bad journalism. Decades ago, I produced at ABC Network News, and I saw how pressure campaigns could shake the building. The campaigns were almost always from the left. It’s not that righties didn’t also complain, it’s that — to the suits at least — they didn’t matter.

But these days, you can find media critics across much of the political spectrum. They include traditional liberals and moderates as well as conservatives and libertarians, all of whom should be terrified by the prospect of soft-handed college grads spreading a failed worldview that hurts the working class they pretend to represent. And from social media to new media, these days critics enjoy new tools to spread the word.

As YouTube reminds us all the time, viewers can’t get enough of face-to-face confrontations. Regardless of the official outcome, the spectacle itself would prove illuminating. After all, a debate is mostly about, not the opponents, but the audience. Persuading the audience is a key reason why Operation Focused Heat should remain calm and disciplined.

I see at least three sensible rules.

1. Keep It Classy

This is not the time to channel Saul Alinsky. Participants should model good journalism. Stay on topic. Don’t use inflammatory language. Don’t veer anywhere near harassment. Don’t approach people at home or at restaurants. Keep the public encounters limited to entering and leaving work and the like.

The audience should see participants, cool-headed and polite, pressing a prominent journalist on an important matter. With the tables turned, how would a journalist like Stephanopoulos respond? If he ignores the independent journalists, he’d risk appearing aloof or scared. If he tries to depict his critics as extremists or thugs, he wouldn’t convince anyone but his fellow Eight Percenters. And a third outcome — an admission of guilt — is far-fetched but technically possible.

2. Focus on One Prominent Figure

Don’t call out “journalists” or even specific outlets. Focus on a specific perpetrator. In any given story, many media figures will be guilty of crimes of omission and related offenses. So it’s best to focus on someone at or near the top of the food chain.

3. Focus on One Important Truth Claim

Let’s not get side tracked with short-term controversies and here-today-gone-tomorrow clickbait. This is the time to think long-term. Operation Focused Heat effort should prioritize falsehoods and myths that, if widely believed, could spread significant misery.

The newest socialists seem to be more smitten with the Soviet Union than Scandinavia, so it might be time to focus on a new myth. There are so many to choose from, but, if pressed, I might nominate the idea that society can vote for all kinds of socialist programs and stick “the oligarchs” with the tab. Bernie and his children communicate that myth in many ways including through various expressions of the 1971 song lyric “Tax the rich and feed the poor.”

But, as I’ve pointed out before, socialism has a math problem: They’re aren’t enough Elons and Zucks to fund America’s current government, let alone socialist fantasies.

Tax policy expert Jessica Riedl explains:

If we seized every penny of wealth from every billionaire in America — their homes, their cars, their stocks, their child’s Nerf football, and we sold every penny of it, you could pay for eight months of government spending once, and then it would be gone forever. Not eight months every year — eight months once … Another way of looking at it is, even if we created a 100 percent tax rate on all income over $500,000, and everybody still worked, you still wouldn’t have enough to come close to balancing the budget. It is mathematically impossible to get there by taxing the rich.

Around the world, socialists face the same math problem. And forget socialism, nations like Sweden can’t even fund their welfare states with Bernie’s magical thinking. Since there aren’t enough rich people, they need to levy steep taxes on the middle and lower classes too.

Of course, one journalist couldn’t really stop the rise of socialism all by himself, but imagine if Stephanopoulos and his ilk knew they could face focused and sustained social pressure to actually behave like journalists. They might actually force American socialists to confront the same reality Sweden learned the hard way:

Norberg notes that, from Stockholm to San Francisco, voters have a choice: Soak the rich or create a giant welfare state?

You can’t have both. If you have a universal generous welfare state, and make the rich pay for it all, they will stop being rich. They will move. They will stop starting those businesses, the Ikeas of the future, and will move. Instead, you have to get most of the taxes from low-and middle-income households. That’s the dirty little secret of the Swedish welfare state.

Remove the sugar daddy fantasy that fuels it and you will likely end the socialist movement in America. I don’t know about you, but I just can’t picture AOC at a rally leading chants of Tax the Middle!

Now it’s time for the rest of us to make a different decision: Who should be our new Stephanopoulos?