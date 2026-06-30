If I were to ask you to name the nations that love and hate America the most, what would you say?

OK, I’ll conform my framing to pollster-speak, so let’s guess which nations rate the U.S. highest and lowest on favorability. Let’s start by looking at America’s biggest fans as determined by January 2026 survey data from Morning Consult’s America Reputation Tracker.

The nation at the top of the list probably isn’t a surprise: 83% of percent of Israelis have a favorable view of America. But here’s where things get interesting. Another nation tied Israel. And believe it or not that nation is Nigeria.

Don’t act like you weren’t surprised!

Black People Love America

Nigeria is, to use the phrasing of Saeed from The Coddling Movie, “the biggest, blackest nation on Earth.” The nation is home to more than 230 million black residents, and Nigeria loves America.

Since it’s also one of the largest English-speaking nations on Earth, folks there consume plenty of American movies and shows. Nigerians remain keen on the USA, even after American producers spent the last half-century serving up movies and shows that depict America as uniquely and fundamentally racist toward black people.

Compared to American entertainment, Nigerians probably have less access to American journalism and academia. That probably prevents the typical Nigerian from suffering from the kind of myopia that afflicts the typical American undergrad. Imagine what just one study abroad program at Brown University might do to a Nigerian’s view of the Red, White, and Blue.

Of course, America’s monoculture has convicted America of many sins beyond racism, including Islamophobia. Certainly Nigerians, 56 percent of whom are Muslim, have heard those criticisms. Yet this majority-Muslim land loves America as much as the Jewish state of Israel loves America. And Nigeria isn’t alone. Among the top 10 nations with the most favorable views of America, you’ll also find Morocco and Pakistan(!), which are both overwhelmingly Muslim.

Brown People Love America

America gets high marks from the biggest, brownest nation on Earth — India. India also happens to be the biggest Hindu-majority nation on earth. And what about East Asian nations? Vietnam and the Philippines make the top 10, and they add more religious diversity to the list: the Philippines is overwhelmingly Christian and Vietnam is majority Buddhist.

Vietnam also stands as one of the world’s five remaining communist nations. Of course, Vietnam’s leaders have learned what socialist and communist leaders since Vladimir Lenin have learned the hard way: Fiery socialist platitudes might fire up the elitist base, but even communist nations need market reform to prevent famine and related misery. Still, Vietnam remains technically communist, and that’s enough to add a dose of political diversity to our list.

We’ve addressed Africa and Asia, but with Peru, Argentina, and Columbia, Latin America is also well represented among the top 10. Peruse the list of the nations that are most fond of America, and you’ll see that they could harbor hostility toward America based on any number of issues. Yet, for the most part, their people maintain warm feelings about America.

Thanks for reading Shiny Herd! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Looks Like a Benetton Ad

Now let’s pause to reflect on the diversity of the 10 nations with the most positive views about America: They’re diverse across many dimensions including race, religion, and culture. Black, brown, and Asian people, believers in Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Christianity, people who hail from Africa, Asia, and Latin America — they’re all keen on the United States of America. And when it comes to wealth, these nations skew poor.

It’s the kind of diversity every Ivy League assistant dean dreams of! If only their institutions’ brochures could boast so many hues! But how could such a beautiful array of people bestow high favorability ratings to a nation that filmmakers, professors, and journalists routinely frame as bigoted toward people who aren’t rich, white, and Christian?

And that reminds me. Let’s take another look at the Top 10 list. Do you notice any peoples or regions that are conspicuously absent? What about that wealthy melanin-deficient zone that turns empty churches into dance clubs? What about Western Europe? You’ll find representatives from that part of the globe at the other end of the list.

Who’s Down on America?

Eight of the 10 nations with the lowest America-favorability ratings come from Europe, one comes from North America — here of course I’m referring, not to Mexico, but Canada, which sits just outside the bottom three: Sweden, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Only China comes from outside America’s list of traditional allies, but that’s probably not surprising since maybe only China’s elaborate propaganda apparatus can compete with the tedious anti-Americanism the typical Western European absorbs on a daily basis. Note the viral videos from European World Cup tourists who discovered that the America they’ve encountered in real life doesn’t resemble the one their cultural gatekeepers have described.

Yes, we must account for the Trump factor, which may pull down America’s favorability ratings in Western Europe. And no, one poll doesn’t tell the whole story. Then again, other polls paint similar pictures.

If you’re wondering, about 71 percent of Americans have a favorable view of America. That survey includes the countless Americans who believe outlandish fictions including that their nation invented slavery and murders 10,000 unarmed black men each year.

Imagine if our nation’s filmmakers, professors, and journalists told the whole story about America — the good, along with the bad.

Maybe then Americans would love America almost as much as Nigerians love America.