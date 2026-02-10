Why do celebrities speak out about current controversies when they don’t know what they’re talking about?

Why don’t they at least educate themselves before speaking out?

And why does the cycle of celebrity smugnorance continue?

Billie Eilish provides a recent example. She wins a big award (Grammy), finds herself with a massive audience, and sounds off about a controversial topic (immigration raids).

During her acceptance speech, the singer declared that “no one is illegal on stolen land!” The crowd erupted in cheers and Eilish ended her remarks with another sage comment: “F— ICE!”

We’ve seen that scene a million times.

The celebrity is always supremely confident and usually supremely ignorant. The people who already loved the celebrity now love him or her even more. The people who already hated the celebrity now hate him or her even more. Each side screams past the other. When things die down the next famous person steps up to the plate, and the cycle of celebrity smugnarance continues.

Why does it have to be this way?

Make It Stop

Let’s start from the beginning.

Why do celebrities speak out about controversial topics when they don’t know what they’re talking about?

That’s easy. The upside outweighs the downside.

First the upside — they do it because it gets them what they want. Celebrities are humans and humans are insatiable. Once humans become famous, they enjoy the acclaim. But then they realize something. Success doesn’t satisfy them. It’s not a piece of dark chocolate that satiates. It’s a potato chip that triggers even greater hunger. They want more!

Rob Henderson points out that high-status people care more about status than anyone else. He focuses on highly-schooled elites, but the broad strokes apply to celebs:

It seems reasonable to think that the most downtrodden might be most interested in obtaining status and money. But this is not the case. Denizens of prestigious institutions are even more interested than others in prestige and wealth. For many of them, that drive is how they reached their lofty positions in the first place. Fueling this desire, they’re surrounded by people just like them—their peers and competitors are also intelligent status-seekers. They persistently look for new ways to move upward and avoid moving downward. The French sociologist Émile Durkheim understood this when he wrote, “The more one has, the more one wants, since satisfactions received only stimulate instead of filling needs.”

Henderson notes that research supports Durkheim’s claim:

A psychology study in 2020 revealed that “Upper-class individuals cared more about status and valued it more highly than working-class individuals.… Furthermore, compared with lower-status individuals, high-status individuals were more likely to engage in behavior aimed at protecting or enhancing their status.”

The people who enjoy the most wealth and fame fight for more. We see that unfold with celebrity beefs and rivalries. And at some point, famous people don’t just want more of the same. They hunger for something different.

Rappers want to be athletes and athletes want to be rappers. The dramatic actor wants people to think he’s funny and the comedian wants to be taken seriously. In other words, they want what they don’t have. Celebrities, they’re just like us!

OK, maybe they’re more status-hungry versions of us.

And whether they’re singers, athletes or actors, all celebrities share something in common with the comedian. They want to be taken seriously. So they take cues from their peers and holler about climate change or Gaza or ICE.

Would It Kill You To Read a Book?

I’m not a shut-up-and-sing kind of guy. I’m willing to listen to anyone spout off on anything, provided that the spouter knows what he or she is talking about.

You’d think the fear of saying something stupid in front of an audience of millions would provide enough incentive for celebs to study up before sounding off. Yet, as I’ve documented before, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Celebs will grab a mic and reveal astonishing ignorance about the progress black Americans have enjoyed. They will champion an industry-altering “reform” they don’t really understand. They will speak for marginalized communities without taking the time to learn what people in those communities really want. They will sound off on “occupations” even though their knowledge runs about two soundbites deep.

Celebrities are like moths that can’t resist flying into the bright light of the bug zapper. But unlike the moths, they mostly enjoy the experience. And Eilish may have been zapped more than most. Bill Maher scolded her and a cheeky British journalist showed up outside her LA mansion to point out that her security gates contradicted her implied support for open borders (her home sits on the ancestral land of the Tongva tribe).

She’s endured so much ridicule and scorn, and yet, I bet Eilish has still come out ahead. Let’s not forget that celebs enjoy status boosts if they’re ripped by the right people. That supercharges the us-vs-them dynamic that fuels so much of the cycle of smugnorace. The “uses” will love you more if the “thems” hate you.

So there’s a reason why celebs watch their contemporaries get zapped and then fight for their turn to be next. They love getting praised by their peers. Just look at the shiny herd in the Grammy audience — standing, nodding, and applauding as if Eilish had uncorked some great truth.

But the adulation came easy. All the singer had to do was utter the words, “F— ICE.”

Frankly, it makes me feel a little silly for wondering why celebrities don’t educate themselves before speaking out. The answer is so simple. Learning is hard. It requires effort, effort that is unnecessary to achieve their desired boost in status.

Why would someone spend time studying, when the reward can be had by just mouthing the correct platitudes? Celebs might not know much about current controversies, but they’re experts on the cause they’re most passionate about — themselves.