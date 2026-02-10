Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexander.helphand's avatar
alexander.helphand
2d

Maybe the solution is just to ignore these people. Stolen land how interesting now go home and play. Just like we do to little children. Whatever you said. how cute.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
3d

Another thing to consider is that, once making it to the top, staying there becomes a problem.

Like many industries, the entertainment industry runs largely on a network of like-minded people who trade favors back and forth, and deliberately endeavor to keep the power base small and under their control. This does not encourage independent thought.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture