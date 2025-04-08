Making mistakes is inevitable. We’re all fated to make them. Lots of them.

But we do have some control over the kinds of mistakes we make. We can improve our chances of making small mistakes and avoiding big ones.

Consider parenting.

We who raise little humans might devour parenting books, blogs, and podcasts, but reality still knocks us off balance. We still make many mistakes. But as long as parents pay attention, they can improve their chances of keeping their mistakes small. In fact, many small miscues can lead to success. That describes my family’s educational journey.

My wife and I enrolled our son in three types of schools before switching to homeschooling when he was six. Countless other parents engage in similar kinds of journeys of discovery in education and beyond. Where we end up may be far from perfect, but it’s better than where we used to be.

In our day-to-day lives, incentives push us to get smarter over time. But what about big mistakes?

How do we humans make those?

Big Groups, Big Mistakes

Imagine failing to teach many millions of school kids how to read well.

That certainly counts as a big mistake. It’s the kind of mistake that can only be made by a big group of people. It’s the mistake that’s highlighted in the powerful American Public Media audio documentary series “Sold A Story.”

The series tackles the “reading wars,” and Emily Hanford is the host and driving force. Her series is an example of the power of strong storytelling. It’s helping to change a lumbering bureaucracy that has vanquished many would-be reformers.

The series exposes so much and sparks so many questions, only some of which were addressed by the documentary itself. I expect to return to “Sold A Story,” but for now will examine some big-picture themes about how America’s public school system kept making the same giant mistake, year after year, for decades.

What makes the mistake all the more enraging is that a much better option has long been visible to anyone who cared to pay attention.

The Blinding Power of Groupthink

“And like the dance of the lemmings, we all march right off the side of the mountain. And generations of kids have been hurt by that.”

That’s how David Banks, the chancellor of the New York City Public Schools, recently described a public school establishment that fell for pedagogical quackery that goes by many names including “balanced literacy,” “whole-language learning,” and “the three-cueing system.”

Devotees of the system preach that teachers shouldn’t focus on teaching kids to sound out words. Instead, when they encounter a new word, students should consider factors like context, syntax, even what the accompanying pictures depict, in order to decipher the word. It’s an approach that isn’t too far removed from guessing, and much of the heralded reading progress that takes place under these programs boils down to kids memorizing the simple stories the curriculum exposes them to over and over.

Public school teachers, administrators, and school board members showered the four women most associated with the balanced literacy approach with adulation. First came the Kiwi visionary, Marie Clay, who was followed by her three American evangelists Irene Fountas, Gay Su Pinnell, and Lucy Calkins.

Their followers referred to the quartet’s books as “Bibles,” and to the women themselves as “goddesses” or even better than goddesses. A Palo Alto school board member recalls a time when Calkins came to town: “If Beyoncé came and gave a private concert in my district, it would not have been a bigger deal for many of my teachers.”

Who Needs Evidence?

The balanced literacy movement grew strong thanks to its charismatic leaders, the vision they created, and the heart-warming anecdotes they peppered into their presentations and curricula.

One factor that did not help the movement’s growth was evidence.

One of the most unsettling revelations about the series is how little large-scale evidence in the form of properly designed studies mattered to the public school establishment. Countless teachers, administrators, and school board members committed generations of students to a lousy reading system without engaging in the kind of basic research any of us would conduct when shopping for a car.

We might gather some anecdotal evidence from family and friends to find out how happy they are with their rides. But we wouldn’t stop there. We’d also consult Consumer Reports or similar sources that provide a big-picture view on factors such as safety, reliability, and so on.

But if the balanced literacy supporters had cared about evidence, they wouldn’t have liked what they found. That’s because evidence is and, for a very long time, has been on the side of the sound-it-out, phonics-based approach (often referred to these days as the “science of reading”).

And messengers matter too.

The balanced literacy followers loved their messengers and had been conditioned to hate those who would challenge them. A system that worships its Beyoncés will also revile its Beelzebubs. So when the anti-Beyoncé — George W. Bush — came around with a phonics-based program called Reading First, the balanced literacy true believers weren’t having it.

“Forget it,” fumed Carrie Chee. “I wasn’t going to do any of that. And, you know, I wasn’t necessarily rejecting the curriculum as much as I was rejecting Bush.”

Chee was a teacher from a district near Seattle and a liberal Democrat. “So were a lot of her colleagues,” notes Hanford. “And they weren’t going to be for the science of reading if the science of reading was coming from George W. Bush.”

“You know the sense of war with reading wars is very true,” said Chee. “That you just absolutely reject other pieces of evidence coming at you because you can’t believe their source.”

The Wreckage

Many students made it through balanced literacy teachings and still became strong readers. Some were naturally gifted readers. Others had parents who moved them to phonics-friendly schools or hired phonics-friendly tutors.

But many other students weren’t so lucky.

Many never learned to read well. Many remain borderline illiterate. Today two-thirds of America’s fourth graders aren’t proficient in reading.

It’s an error too massive to be committed by any one person.

“Sold a Story” tells a tragic tale of systemic groupthink. And through the series, America’s public school system shows us all how a big group of people can make a really big mistake.