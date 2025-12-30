Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Woodard's avatar
Nathan Woodard
2d

"Smugnorant" is my number one top favorite invented word of 2025. Keep it up! And happy new year, you beautiful freak! :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture