Dear Readers,

Thanks for making Shiny Herd a part of your week!

Over the past year, I’ve covered plenty of ground, including the rise of the smugnorant, Mamdani Madness, the strange headspace of Seth Rogan, and reasons for cultural pessimism.

I even covered some good news, not all of which was related to Sydney Sweeney.

Now please enjoy Shiny Herd’s most popular posts of 2025.

Have a very happy new year!

All the best,

Ted

#10

#9

#8

#7

#6

#5

#4

#3

#2

#1