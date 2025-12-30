Attack of the Smugnorant, Mamdani Madness, and Sweeney Sanity
Shiny Herd’s most popular posts of 2025
Dear Readers,
Thanks for making Shiny Herd a part of your week!
Over the past year, I’ve covered plenty of ground, including the rise of the smugnorant, Mamdani Madness, the strange headspace of Seth Rogan, and reasons for cultural pessimism.
I even covered some good news, not all of which was related to Sydney Sweeney.
Now please enjoy Shiny Herd’s most popular posts of 2025.
Have a very happy new year!
All the best,
Ted
#10
#9
Dumber by Design: Five Years Later, Reuters Is Determined to Learn Nothing from George Floyd Fallout
·
#8
#7
#6
Lying without Lying: Do Millions of Americans Really Believe Police Kill 10,000 Unarmed Black Men Each Year?
·
"Smugnorant" is my number one top favorite invented word of 2025. Keep it up! And happy new year, you beautiful freak! :)