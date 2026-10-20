Years ago, I took my three-year-old son to his pediatrician for a yearly checkup. Since ours was an October appointment, it was natural for the doctor to mention Halloween during “chit chat” time. She smiled and asked my son, “What are you going to be for Halloween?”

I knew what he was going to say. My son had grown very fond of the classic story about Saint George, a brave knight who slays a fearsome dragon and saves a fair maiden. My son couldn’t wait to respond.

“I’m going to be Saint George the knight,” he proclaimed. “I’m going to rescue maidens!”

The doctor’s face quickly morphed from friendly to didactic. “Well, maidens don’t need to be rescued any more,” she said.

Bad three year old, fall in line!

It was probably my son’s first encounter with that brand of social pressure.

Welcome to the 2010s

My son grew up during The Maddening, and since my wife and I are filmmakers we were especially attuned to how the pediatricians’ worldview came to dominate screens big and small. But being new parents provided us with a new window into a part of the culture we were mostly ignorant of — kids’ programming.

While watching animated movies and shows with our son, certain unwritten rules emerged. By and large, they were the same rules social elites expected all artists to follow. Males were, much more often than females, depicted as oafish, dumb, and cowardly. If they held a position of authority, writers and directors often suggested they did so undeservingly. (See, for instance, the monoculture-approved Scoob.)

It’s not that males couldn’t also demonstrate praiseworthy attributes, but they should not outshine the females, especially when it came to masculine traits. Rescue scenes proved especially fraught. Here the unwritten rule seemed to be: Male characters may only rescue females if a female character also rescues the male character soon after or before. Call it the “Tit for Tat” Rescue Rule.

Back to the 80s

My wife and I recently re-watched James Cameron’s 1986 blockbuster Aliens with our now-12-year-old son who had never seen it before. The movie tells the story of twelve “Colonial Marines” who travel to the exomoon LV-426 to investigate a human colony that lost contact with authorities.

Joining the Marines are Carter Burke (played by Paul Reiser), a suit from Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and Ellen Ripley (played by Sigorney Weaver). Many years before, Xenomorph aliens attacked Ripley’s commercial towing ship Nostromo (owned by Weyland-Yutani), and officials feared the colonists might have encountered those same face-grabbing aliens. Burke and commanding officer Lieutenant Gorman persuade Ripley to join the mission only after they agree to her condition: They will kill the aliens, not bring them back.

My wife and I were struck by how contemporary Aliens felt. Weaver’s excellence is timeless and the storytelling and special effects hold up beautifully. (I dare you to remain calm during the firing-the-alien-into-space scene near the end.) But it was more than that. It was the depiction of men and women, of masculinity and femininity. Had Aliens been released in the social justice 2020s, it would have fit right in with the zeitgeist.

These days storytellers must abide by many unwritten rules including the “Tit for Tat” Rescue Rule and a broader one: Masculinity is often toxic when expressed by men, but empowering when expressed by women.

It’s a rule Cameron seemed to relish.

C’Mon Guys!

When the USS Sulaco arrives just outside of LV-426, we meet various Marines including Private Jenette Vasquez, the most masculine of the bunch. After she wakes from her long slumber, she immediately springs out of her pod and starts banging out chinups like a frat boy trying to get swole for Friday night. When Private Hudson, a nervous blowhard played by Bill Paxton snarks, “Hey Vasquez, have you ever been mistaken for a man?” she quickly fires back: “No, have you?”

When the team searches the desolate colony for humans and aliens, it’s Vasquez who leads the way. Had she been a man, the way she clears space with her enormous “smartgun” wedged against her hip would have been cited in dozens of dissertations about “misogynistic phallocentric imagery.”

Gorman and Ripley watch the intense search via video feeds from the command center. When the Marines eventually do encounter Xenomorphs, Gorman panics. Good thing Ripley’s there!

She hollers, “Get them out of there!” but Gorman proves too pig-headed to heed her wise advice. Seeing that the commanding officer’s dithering will lead to deaths, Ripley shoves Gorman aside an rescues the Marines. Gorman suffers an injury and then dotters around like a senile eunuch. But it’s no loss. Everybody knows who the real boss is now.

Fight Like a Girl

The only female character who’s allowed to express great fear is Newt, then again she is only about six years old. She screams at the sight of Xenomorphs and clutches a dolly (the prop is a rare example of wrongthink, one a remake would likely scrub). But don’t let those details fool you, if she can get off this moon alive, Newt will grow up to be as impressive as Ripley. She’s the colony’s only survivor, and she outlived the others thanks to her resourcefulness and ability to memorize the colony’s network of ventilation ducts and air shafts (which allowed her to sidestep the aliens).

Young Newt comes across as more heroic than any of the grown-up male cast members and that goes double for Paul Reiser’s character Burke, who ends up double-crossing Ripley and the others through various acts of profit-induced treachery. At one point, Burke attempts to have the Xenomorphs impregnate Newt and Ripley so he can transport embryos back to his corporate overlords, who were itching to use the Xenomorphs to develop biological weapons and get filthy rich. (Yes, Cameron also follows the unwritten rules about the acceptable depiction of villains and capitalism.)

Newt screams only slightly more than Bill Paxton’s sniveling manchild character who, when the crew has to find someone to go on a dangerous mission, bellows: “Oh yeah, sure! With those things runnin’ around? You can count me out!”

A brave man named Bishop does eventually volunteer, but that doesn’t ding Cameron’s social justice score because, well, Bishop is an android. So let me modify that unwritten rule: Masculinity is often toxic when expressed by men, but empowering when expressed by women or robots.

Actually, even that’s not quite right, let me try again: Masculinity is often toxic when expressed by men (or women who don’t fall in line politically), but empowering when expressed by monoculture-approved women or robots.

No, Cameron doesn’t depict all men as embodiments of vice. Marine Corporal Hicks proves to be quite brave and tough, yet that depiction doesn’t break any rules. That’s because he emerges as the faithful “number two” to the hyper-talented Ripley.

During the final battle/escape sequence, Hicks actually rescues Ripley! But Cameron abides by the “Tit for Tat” Rule: Ripley remains in Hicks’ debt for about 10 seconds before she’s rescuing him from yet another Xenomorph attack. At that point, Hicks is too weak to flee on his own, so Ripley drags him to the spaceship where he remains while she returns to the colony to kick more alien ass and rescue Newt.

When Ripley reemerges mere moments before the whole planet explodes, she isn’t rescued by a female. But by now, you should know what’s coming: It’s Bishop the robot who flies the getaway spaceship, not Hicks who’s still nursing his wounds and probably sipping chamomile space tea.

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Reality vs Social Justice

Of course, women can rescue men, and of course women can be brave, hyper-talented leaders. I’m married to one. But just as we celebrate feminine traits we should also celebrate masculine ones (even when they come in male form). And that’s where things get dicey because, unlike James Cameron, reality does not abide by social justice diktats.

Each of us is capable of embodying every kind of virtue, vice, and trait. But in general and for the most part, it will be men who most relish masculine pursuits such as risk taking, combat, and developing physical strength. And since men also generally possess greater speed and strength than women, we shouldn’t be surprised if most rescues are performed by men.

Social elites bristle when movies depict men as rescuers “too often,” but they don’t seem to object to the flip side where movies routinely depict thugs and criminals as dudes. Guess what? I don’t object either. That’s because men really do commit far more destructive acts of violence than women. But social elites have a selective appreciation for reality. They’re all for it only when it communicates the “correct” narratives. But when reality insists on staying on the “Wrong Side of History,” cultural gatekeepers abuse it and audiences are supposed to pretend to not notice.

That doesn’t mean we should expect movies, especially scifi movies, to always remain faithful to reality. No, that would be boring, but filmmakers should remain faithful to the rules of the worlds they create. James Cameron filled the on-screen world he created with aliens and spaceships, but he also included human males and females.

He’s free to depict his human characters however he wants, and I wouldn’t have put pen to paper if his movie weren’t part of long-running effort to bend reality for political purposes.

I root for filmmakers to experiment with all kinds of elements including casting and storylines. What bothers me is when gatekeepers routinely pressure artists to conform to what’s politically fashionable, to play it safe by shaping their stories in ways they know will appeal to studio execs, distributors, streamers, reviewers, journalists, festival programmers, Academy voters, and other industry gatekeepers. As is often the case, artists think they’re fighting the system, when they’re really defending it.

So Cameron wasn’t mindlessly following the herd. Although it wasn’t common 40 years ago, Aliens wasn’t the first time a scifi movie depicted a woman as the hero. Metropolis did it nearly a century ago, and other pre-Aliens examples include Barbarella (1968), Foxy Brown (1974), the original Alien (1979), which was directed by Ridley Scott, and Cameron’s Terminator (1984). With Aliens (1986), Cameron helped break new ground, and I salute him for that. But directors can depict women as heroic without turning nearly all their male characters into cartoonish representations of buffoonery and cowardice.

Yes, we can still point to plenty of contemporary films where macho dudes do macho things, but even that often comes with a nod to The Narrative. In The Grey Man, Ryan Gosling’s character Sierra Six engages in countless acts of heroism. But toward the end, it’s time to pay the piper. CIA agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) rescues him from many brushes with death, and during a pause in the chaos, Six quips, “I wouldn’t mind the opportunity to save you at some point—just for gender parity.”

How Would You Like Your Masculinity?

Yes, masculinity often is toxic. But these days that’s one of the most uncontroversial observations anyone could make. Filmmakers, comedians, journalists, and professors jump at the chance to rip arrogant tech bros, aggressive frat boys, and misogynistic influencers.

What makes that same group of social elites squeamish are depictions of masculinity that violate social justice rules. Often social elites regard the antidote to toxic masculinity as being, not a character like Saint George who directs masculinity toward noble ends, but one who depicts a “very fragile, vulnerable masculinity.”

In an age when so many men shirk the roles of father, provider, and protector, shouldn’t we encourage them to reject Andrew Tate as well as Shaggy, Pajama Boy, George Costanza, and the weak and whiney men of Aliens?

I wonder how many brave and hyper-talented women actually agree with the pediatrician who admonished my three-year-old son.

I bet there are still plenty of maidens who wouldn’t mind being rescued.