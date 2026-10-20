Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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Voice of Ruth's avatar
Voice of Ruth
6d

The bravest of women have the courage to honor masculine strength and cherish it. They’re not afraid of their own strength ,and have no need to define it against/in competition with their masculine counterparts. Both were created to be something glorious.

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1 reply by Ted Balaker
James Brinkruff's avatar
James Brinkruff
6d

Pediatrics. This dovetails into Helen Andrew’s and others belief of the feminization of America. As a doctor when the transgender movement was picking up steam I could not understand why these treatments with very poor data were being pushed by the American Pediatric Association, as well as most other medical associations. I had been taught the concept of the least aggressive most problem based treatment first. This so called transgender medicine was the most aggressive and totally unproven treatments given first line It was on my board exam in Family Medicine. The only medical association to stand against this was the American association of Plastic surgeons. I know correlation doesn’t prove causation but if you look up the sex distribution in American specialities you will find that pediatrics is the most skewed to female physicians. About the only specialty at the time that had more males was the plastic surgeons and that is changing quickly. As more and more women going into medicine and less and less men get accepted these suicidally empathetic practices are going to get worse. I would switch pediatricians now.

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